No Tigers, but gators, geese and turtles bring charm to Honda Classic

By: Todd Kelly |
February 28, 2019 4:28 pm
The Honda Classic is taking some hits for its not-so-great spot on the condensed PGA Tour calendar and for its less-than-stellar field.
Only three of the top ten golfers in the World Golf Ranking are in the field: Justin Thomas (3), Brooks Koepka (4) and Rickie Fowler (9).
So no Tiger. But the Honda has plenty of alligators, geese, anhingas, storks, egrets and pig nose turtles to add some life to PGA National.
And let’s not forget the “Bear Trap.”
A baby alligator swims in a pond. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
A flock of Egyptian geese walk by a golf ball on the 10th fairway. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
A pair of anhingas watch over the practice round. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
A stork walks across a tee box. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
A bird flies by as Patrick Rodgers tees off. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
A baby alligator swims in a pond during the first round of The Honda Classic. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
A pig nose turtle swims in a pond at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
A pair of egrets sit in a tree at PGA National. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
