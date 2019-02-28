No Tigers, but gators, geese and turtles bring charm to Honda Classic

The Honda Classic is taking some hits for its not-so-great spot on the condensed PGA Tour calendar and for its less-than-stellar field.

Only three of the top ten golfers in the World Golf Ranking are in the field: Justin Thomas (3), Brooks Koepka (4) and Rickie Fowler (9).

So no Tiger. But the Honda has plenty of alligators, geese, anhingas, storks, egrets and pig nose turtles to add some life to PGA National.

And let’s not forget the “Bear Trap.”