Southern Highlands Collegiate: Golfweek to livestream the 'Masters' of college golf

Seven of the top 25 teams in the country will be heading to Las Vegas this weekend for the Southern Highlands Collegiate, and you’ll be able to catch the final two days of play via livestream on Golfweek.com.

Golfweek, the perennial leader in college golf coverage, will host the tournament with eight hours of exclusive live coverage and player interviews of the action as it unfolds at Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas.

“We are excited about this new partnership and the exposure it will bring,” said UNLV men’s golf head coach Dwaine Knight. “We look forward to showcasing UNLV and the Las Vegas community, and anticipate another fantastic week at Southern Highlands featuring some of the best college golf programs in the country.”

The tournament marks the second time in the spring season that a college golf event will be live streamed and promoted across the USA TODAY NETWORK.

Coverage will begin with the second round on Monday, March 4 and end with the final round on Tuesday, March 5. Coverage begins both days at noon PST.

Veteran broadcaster David Marr III will host the coverage, with Golfweek’s Lance Ringler providing interviews and analysis alongside Steve Scott and Ned Michaels.

Hosted by UNLV, the Southern Highlands Collegiate was established in 1974 and traditionally draws the tops teams in college golf to the desert. The tournament is played at the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club, the home course of the UNLV Rebels.

Former winners of the event include: Stewart Cink, David Duval, David Gossett, Ryan Moore, Phil Mickelson and Camilo Villegas. Other PGA Tour veterans to play include: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, John Rahm, Patrick Rodgers and Rich Beem.

Below are the teams that will compete this year: