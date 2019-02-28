Sportsbook takes $10K bet on Tiger Woods to win Masters at 12-1 odds

Someone likes Tiger Woods to win the 2019 Masters – a lot.
The Las Vegas Superbook USA took a $10,000 bet on Tiger Woods to win the first major of the year at 12-1 odds, Superbook USA vice president Jeff Sherman Tweeted on Thursday.
Woods has been among the favorites to win the event since odds were first posted last summer and was as high as 9-1 to win it after his victory in the Tour Championship in September.
In the latest odds, Dustin Johnson stands alone as a 10-1 favorite to win at Augusta following his decisive victory in the WGC-Mexico Championship.
Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Woods are next on the board to win at 12-1. Justin Thomas stands alone at 14-1.
Here are the latest odds to win at Augusta National Golf Club from April 11-14:
2019 Masters Odds To Win
|
Player & Odds To Win
|Jordan Spieth
|16/1
|Dustin Johnson
|10/1
|Tiger Woods
|12/1
|Justin Thomas
|14/1
|Rory McIlroy
|12/1
|Brooks Koepka
|18/1
|Justin Rose
|12/1
|Rickie Fowler
|16/1
|Jon Rahm
|18/1
|Jason Day
|20/1
|Bubba Watson
|30/1
|Patrick Reed
|35/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30/1
|Francesco Molinari
|50/1
|Paul Casey
|35/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30/1
|Phil Mickelson
|25/1
|Henrik Stenson
|60/1
|Tony Finau
|25/1
|Adam Scott
|35/1
|Sergio Garcia
|50/1
|Matt Kuchar
|40/1
|Marc Leishman
|40/1
|Alex Noren
|100/1
|Xander Schauffele
|35/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|150/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|60/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|18/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60/1
|Thomas Pieters
|60/1
|Branden Grace
|100/1
|Ian Poulter
|100/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80/1
|Zach Johnson
|100/1
|Webb Simpson
|80/1
|Charley Hoffman
|100/1
|Cameron Smith
|60/1
|Kevin Kisner
|100/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|150/1
|Daniel Berger
|200/1
|Kevin Chappell
|250/1
|Ryan Moore
|150/1
|Russell Henley
|200/1
|Aaron Wise
|125/1
|Charl Schwartzel
|125/1
|Gary Woodland
|60/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|125/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|150/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|125/1
|Shane Lowry
|150/1
|Beau Hossler
|150/1
|Byeong Hun An
|150/1
|Kevin Na
|200/1
|Lee Westwood
|150/1
|Martin Kaymer
|250/1
|Jimmy Walker
|250/1
|Haotong Li
|100/1
|Julian Suri
|300/1
|Kyle Stanley
|250/1
|Keegan Bradley
|150/1
|Si Woo Kim
|125/1
|Brian Harman
|250/1
|Jason Dufner
|250/1
|Luke List
|250/1
|Adam Hadwin
|150/1
|Billy Horschel
|125/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|250/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|250/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Bill Haas
|250/1
|Danny Willett
|100/1
|Paul Dunne
|300/1
|Austin Cook
|300/1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|500/1
|Ryan Fox
|500/1
|Jamie Lovemark
|500/1
|Peter Uihlein
|300/1
|J.B. Holmes
|125/1
|Chez Reavie
|250/1
|Pat Perez
|250/1
|Russell Knox
|300/1
|Chesson Hadley
|500/1
|Michael Kim
|500/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|250/1
|Sungjae Im
|300/1
|Brendan Steele
|500/1
|Jim Furyk
|500/1
|Steve Stricker
|500/1
|Stewart Cink
|300/1
|Charles Howell III
|125/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|500/1
|Scott Piercy
|500/1
|Nick Watney
|500/1
|Andrew Landry
|500/1
|Andy Sullivan
|500/1
|Fred Couples
|300/1
|Padraig Harrington
|500/1
|Graeme McDowell
|500/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|500/1
|Brandon Stone
|500/1
|Matt Wallace
|150/1
|Jordan Smith
|500/1
|Ross Fisher
|500/1
|Chris Wood
|500/1
|Anirban Lahiri
|500/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|500/1
|Justin Harding
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|250/1
|Bernhard Langer
|500/1
|Angel Cabrera
|500/1
|Yusaku Miyazato
|1000/1
|Seungsu Han
|1000/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Vijay Singh
|500/1
|Jovan Rebula
|2000/1
|Trevor Immelman
|1000/1
|Mike Weir
|2000/1
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|2000/1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000/1
|Larry Mize
|5000/1
|Ian Woosnam
|5000/1
|Viktor Hovland
|2000/1
|Devon Bling
|2000/1
|Kevin O’Connell
|2000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|2000/1
|Kevin Tway
|250/1
|Cameron Champ
|80/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|200/1
|Grayson Murray
|500/1
|Alvaro Ortiz
|2000/1
|Adam Long
|500/1
|* Golfer must tee off for action *
|* Additional golfers available upon request
|Tiger Woods Propositions
|Tiger Woods Win a 2019 Major?
|Yes
|+300
|No
|-400
|EXACTLY How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
|0 Majors
|1/4
|Exactly 1 Major
|13/4
|Exactly 2 Majors
|16/1
|Exactly 3 Majors
|100/1
|4 Majors (Grand Slam)
|500/1
|How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
|14.5 Over
|10/13
|14.5 Under
|11/10
|15.5 Over
|9/4
|15.5 Under
|4/11
|16.5 Over
|5/1
|16.5 Under
|1/7
|17.5 Over
|11/1
|17.5 Under
|25/1
|18.5 Over
|25/1
|18.5 Under
|1/150
