Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Sportsbook takes $10K bet on Tiger Woods to win Masters at 12-1 odds

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 22: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates a birdie on the fourth hole during the final round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 22, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Sportsbook takes $10K bet on Tiger Woods to win Masters at 12-1 odds

Golf

Sportsbook takes $10K bet on Tiger Woods to win Masters at 12-1 odds

By February 28, 2019 1:56 pm

By: |

Someone likes Tiger Woods to win the 2019 Masters – a lot.

The Las Vegas Superbook USA took a $10,000 bet on Tiger Woods to win the first major of the year at 12-1 odds, Superbook USA vice president Jeff Sherman Tweeted on Thursday.

Woods has been among the favorites to win the event since odds were first posted last summer and was as high as 9-1 to win it after his victory in the Tour Championship in September.

In the latest odds, Dustin Johnson stands alone as a 10-1 favorite to win at Augusta following his decisive victory in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Woods are next on the board to win at 12-1. Justin Thomas stands alone at 14-1.

Here are the latest odds to win at Augusta National Golf Club from April 11-14:

2019 Masters Odds To Win

Player & Odds To Win
Jordan Spieth 16/1
Dustin Johnson 10/1
Tiger Woods 12/1
Justin Thomas 14/1
Rory McIlroy 12/1
Brooks Koepka 18/1
Justin Rose 12/1
Rickie Fowler 16/1
Jon Rahm 18/1
Jason Day 20/1
Bubba Watson 30/1
Patrick Reed 35/1
Tommy Fleetwood 30/1
Francesco Molinari 50/1
Paul Casey 35/1
Hideki Matsuyama 30/1
Phil Mickelson 25/1
Henrik Stenson 60/1
Tony Finau 25/1
Adam Scott 35/1
Sergio Garcia 50/1
Matt Kuchar 40/1
Marc Leishman 40/1
Alex Noren 100/1
Xander Schauffele 35/1
Joaquin Niemann 150/1
Patrick Cantlay 60/1
Bryson DeChambeau 18/1
Louis Oosthuizen 60/1
Thomas Pieters 60/1
Branden Grace 100/1
Ian Poulter 100/1
Brandt Snedeker 80/1
Zach Johnson 100/1
Webb Simpson 80/1
Charley Hoffman 100/1
Cameron Smith 60/1
Kevin Kisner 100/1
Tyrrell Hatton 150/1
Daniel Berger 200/1
Kevin Chappell 250/1
Ryan Moore 150/1
Russell Henley 200/1
Aaron Wise 125/1
Charl Schwartzel 125/1
Gary Woodland 60/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 125/1
Emiliano Grillo 150/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 125/1
Shane Lowry 150/1
Beau Hossler 150/1
Byeong Hun An 150/1
Kevin Na 200/1
Lee Westwood 150/1
Martin Kaymer 250/1
Jimmy Walker 250/1
Haotong Li 100/1
Julian Suri 300/1
Kyle Stanley 250/1
Keegan Bradley 150/1
Si Woo Kim 125/1
Brian Harman 250/1
Jason Dufner 250/1
Luke List 250/1
Adam Hadwin 150/1
Billy Horschel 125/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 250/1
Shubhankar Sharma 250/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1
Bill Haas 250/1
Danny Willett 100/1
Paul Dunne 300/1
Austin Cook 300/1
Ollie Schniederjans 500/1
Ryan Fox 500/1
Jamie Lovemark 500/1
Peter Uihlein 300/1
J.B. Holmes 125/1
Chez Reavie 250/1
Pat Perez 250/1
Russell Knox 300/1
Chesson Hadley 500/1
Michael Kim 500/1
Eddie Pepperell 250/1
Sungjae Im 300/1
Brendan Steele 500/1
Jim Furyk 500/1
Steve Stricker 500/1
Stewart Cink 300/1
Charles Howell III 125/1
Satoshi Kodaira 500/1
Scott Piercy 500/1
Nick Watney 500/1
Andrew Landry 500/1
Andy Sullivan 500/1
Fred Couples 300/1
Padraig Harrington 500/1
Graeme McDowell 500/1
Dylan Frittelli 500/1
Brandon Stone 500/1
Matt Wallace 150/1
Jordan Smith 500/1
Ross Fisher 500/1
Chris Wood 500/1
Anirban Lahiri 500/1
Jhonattan Vegas 500/1
Justin Harding 500/1
Patton Kizzire 250/1
Bernhard Langer 500/1
Angel Cabrera 500/1
Yusaku Miyazato 1000/1
Seungsu Han 1000/1
Shugo Imahira 500/1
Vijay Singh 500/1
Jovan Rebula 2000/1
Trevor Immelman 1000/1
Mike Weir 2000/1
Jose Maria Olazabal 2000/1
Sandy Lyle 5000/1
Larry Mize 5000/1
Ian Woosnam 5000/1
Viktor Hovland 2000/1
Devon Bling 2000/1
Kevin O’Connell 2000/1
Takumi Kanaya 2000/1
Kevin Tway 250/1
Cameron Champ 80/1
Lucas Bjerregaard 200/1
Grayson Murray 500/1
Alvaro Ortiz 2000/1
Adam Long 500/1
* Golfer must tee off for action *
* Additional golfers available upon request
Tiger Woods Propositions
Tiger Woods Win a 2019 Major?
Yes +300
No -400
EXACTLY How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
0 Majors 1/4
Exactly 1 Major 13/4
Exactly 2 Majors 16/1
Exactly 3 Majors 100/1
4 Majors (Grand Slam) 500/1
How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
14.5   Over 10/13
14.5   Under 11/10
15.5   Over 9/4
15.5   Under 4/11
16.5   Over 5/1
16.5   Under 1/7
17.5   Over 11/1
17.5   Under 25/1
18.5   Over 25/1
18.5   Under 1/150

, , , , , Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home