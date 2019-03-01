Drew Nesbitt makes par after shirtless swing from water hazard

On the cusp of elimination, Drew Nesbitt looked to be in trouble Friday at the 2019 Honda Classic when his first swing on the sixth hole sent his ball to the edge of one of PGA National’s many water hazards.

Nesbitt, at even-par entering the sixth hole during afternoon play, seemed unfazed by the positioning of the ball as he rolled up his pant legs, took off his shirt and hat and walked up to the water’s edge to take his second swing.

His second stroke carried the ball out of the water to the left fairway just 50 yards shy of the hole. Another swing—after he rolled down his pants and put on his shirt and hat— brought him within a yard of the hole. The 23-year-old Canadian sank the putt on his fourth stroke to make par on the sixth hole.

Nesbitt finished the second round 1-over 71 and was the final player to make the cut for the third round at 2-over through two rounds.

Two holes later, Nesbitt performed another miracle with a water hazard when the ball skipped over the water on his second stroke to land 33-yard short of the par-4 No. 8 hole. Nesbitt recorded a bogey on the eighth hole which put him 1-over, the score with which he completed the second round.

Nesbitt’s noteworthy performance on the sixth and eighth holes can be watched below.