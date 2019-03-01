Here are some of the greatest power couples in golf

We see them often in the moments after the final putt drops. The spouses and partners of the world’s best players celebrating victories in front of TV cameras on golf’s biggest stages.

What we don’t see all that often are the sacrifices and the daily acts of support that wives, husbands and partners offer without much fanfare. On social media many share those details increasingly more with their fans. But you may not know that among the significant others at golf’s elite level, there are college coaches, former Division I golfers and basketball and tennis players, long-drive champs and social media gurus.

Here’s a fun look at some of golf’s great power couples:

Sergio and Angela Garcia

Sergio Garcia celebrates with Angela Garcia (nee Akins) after winning the 2017 Masters. Angela is a part of University of Texas royalty, as the daughter of former UT QB Marty Akins and having herself played on the college golf team.