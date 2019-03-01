2019 Honda Classic Round 2 Live Blog: Vegas takes 2-shot lead into Friday play

By: Bill Speros | March 1, 2019 8:15 am

Round 2 play is underway at the 2019 Honda Classic Friday.

Jhonattan Vegas holds a two-shot lead over Ernie Els, two-time major champion Zach Johnson, Canada’s Ben Silverman and Lucas Glover entering Friday play. Vegas shot a 4-under 66 Thursday morning wave and it held up all day Thursday.

The Honda Classic is being played at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Follow our live blog all day right here.

TV Info

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)