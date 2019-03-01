Jhonattan Vegas records two double bogeys in second round of Honda Classic

Jhonattan Vegas led during the second round of the 2019 Honda Classic until a double-bogey on the ninth hole at PGA National cost him the top spot on the leaderboard.

Vegas became the second round’s leader Friday with a birdie on the sixth hole, regaining the lead he held at the end of the first round. He recorded six birdies and finished 6-under par Thursday.

When he reached the ninth hole Friday, Vegas led the second round by one stroke, at 7-under for the tournament, and appeared focused through his first two swings on the ninth hole. His third shot, 25 yards to the right of the hole, however, jumped over the hole and landed in the left green side bunker.

The 34-year-old Venezuelan escaped the bunker with his third swing and the ball landed three yards from the hole. Vegas began to struggle with his putts as he missed first putt from three yards away, but sank the next one, his fifth swing, from less than a yard to finish the par-4 hole 2-over.

Vegas finished the second round with a score of 73.

Vegas’ struggles on the ninth hole can be watched below:

From leading by one to trailing by one. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/WOSfbKfNzN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 1, 2019

Vegas— who began play at the first hole Friday— fell to third place at the par-4, falling behind Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell who tied for first. Im and Mitchell finished the second round with scores of 64 and 66 respectively.

Vegas recorded another double-bogey on the 13th hole when he fell into the fairway bunker on his first shot. He escaped the bunker but struggled again putting on the green. He finished the par-4 2-over, giving him a 4-over score for the second round through 13 holes. Vegas also recorded a bogey on the 12th hole.

Once in the “Bear Trap,” Vegas seemed to regain his focus, finishing the 16th hole with a birdie and the 15th and 17th even-par.

Vegas’ last PGA Tour win was the 2017 RBC Canadian Open when he defeated Charley Hoffman with a birdie on the first extra hole.