PGA Tour's stars of tomorrow to be on display at Southern Highlands Collegiate

UNLV is playing host to seven of the nation’s top 25 teams this weekend at the Southern Highlands Collegiate.

Sixteen of Golfweek’s top 50 players in the nation are expected to play, including 8 of the top 25, and two of the top five.

Former winners of the event include Phil Mickelson, David Duval, Stewart Cink, Ryan Moore and Camilo Villegas. Other PGA Tour veterans to play include the likes of young stars Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.

These are the players to watch (via Golfweek’s livestream) in Las Vegas.

No. 2 Collin Morikawa, California

Morikawa won his first event of the spring at The Farms Invitational in San Diego thanks to an opening round 67 and final round 65. He followed that performance with a third-place finish at the Southwestern Invitational last weekend. He might be the hottest player entering the tournament.

No. 5 Justin Suh, USC

Suh has two top five finishes so far this season. The first was a tie for fourth-place at the Amer Ari Invitational. The second was a win at last week’s Southwestern Invitational that featured three straight rounds of 68.

No. 15 Luke Schniederjans, Georgia Tech

Schniederjans enters the spring season with two top 20 finishes: the first, a T-18 at the Ameri Ari Invitational, and the second a T-15 at the Puerto Rico Classic.

No. 19 Steven Chervony, Texas

In his lone event of the spring, Chervony struggled with an opening round 72, but rebounded with a 68 then 66 in the Amer Ari Invitational en route to ninth-place finish.

No. 21 Brandon Wu, Stanford

Wu began the spring with a T-30 finish at the Amer Ari Invitational. He made a run at The Prestige, entering the final round in the lead before finishing runner-up and one shot back of Oklahoma State’s Viktor Hovland.

No. 23 Cole Hammer, Texas

Hammer opened with rounds of 67 and 64 at the Amer Ari Invitational before a final-round 72 derailed his chance to win, culminating with a T-4 finish.

No. 24 Riley Casey, Oklahoma

Casey’s final round 67 was his team’s lowest at the Puerto Rico Classic and led to his T-13 finish, his fourth top 20 finish of the season.

No. 25 Kaito Onishi, USC

Onishi got off to a slow spring start at T-37 at the Amer Ari Invitational. He rebounded with a tie for 10th finish at the Southwestern Invitational, 12 shots back from his winning teammate Suh.