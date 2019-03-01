Under Armour brings running shoe cushioning to golf with HOVR Drive

Gear: Under Armour HOVR Drive golf shoes

Price: $160

Last spring, Under Armour debuted a new cushioning system in running shoes called HOVR. Last fall, the Baltimore-based company brought it to basketball shoes and now, with the release of the new HOVR Drive, that technology arrives in golf shoes.

Every time you step or run, force from your body goes into your feet and then into the ground. Under Armour’s HOVR foam, which is enhanced in a red mesh that you can see in the heel and the forefoot of mid-sole, is designed to return more of that energy and create a softer, springier sensation as you walk the fairways for enhanced comfort.

Under Armour designed the lightweight thermal plastic polyurethane (TPU) outsole with lots of small traction elements, including triangular, teeth-like pieces on the lateral side, to ensure that golfers maintain sure footing as they walk between shots and swing. The shoes also come standard with nine low-profile Soft Spike Tornado cleats.

The HOVR Drive is waterproof and has been designed using Under Armour’s Storm technology, which encourages water to bead up and roll away.