2019 Honda Classic Round 3 Live Blog: Moving day underway at PGA National

The 2019 Honda Classic continues with third round of play at PGA National Saturday.

Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell carry the lead into play Saturday at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., at 6-under. Brooks Koepka is part of a nine-way tie for fourth at 4-under, while Lucas Glove trails alone in third at 5-under par.

Justin Thomas struggled to a shoot a 74 Friday as he dealt with what he termed a “dead arm.” That came as the result of Thomas hitting his club on a follow-through against a tree during play Thursday.

Follow our live blog here all day Saturday:

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Round 3 Pin Locations