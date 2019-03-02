Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 Honda Classic Round 3 Live Blog: Moving day underway at PGA National

Mar 1, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A double-crested cormorant eats a fish in a pond outside of the tenth fairway during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

2019 Honda Classic Round 3 Live Blog: Moving day underway at PGA National

PGA Tour

2019 Honda Classic Round 3 Live Blog: Moving day underway at PGA National

By March 2, 2019 8:00 am

By: |

The 2019 Honda Classic continues with third round of play at PGA National Saturday.

Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell carry the lead into play Saturday at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., at 6-under. Brooks Koepka is part of a nine-way tie for fourth at 4-under, while Lucas Glove trails alone in third at 5-under par.

Justin Thomas struggled to a shoot a 74 Friday as he dealt with what he termed a “dead arm.” That came as the result of Thomas hitting his club on a follow-through against a tree during play Thursday.

Follow our live blog here all day Saturday:

TV Info

Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Round 3 Pin Locations

, , , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home