Adam Schenk 'upset' over penalty, says caddie had no intention to line him up

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Adam Schenk was on the driving range about 40 minutes ahead of his third round tee time when a rules official pulled him aside Saturday at the 2019 Honda Classic.

Schenk said he was shown an iPhone video of his caddie, Mark Carens, crouching behind him during a bunker shot at the par-3 17th Friday afternoon. The official told him it was a violation of Rule 10.2b(4) because Carens was still behind him once he took his stance, and he would be assessed a two-stroke penalty.

“I was upset,” Schenk said Saturday. “I felt like I was polite. But I was just asking questions and after a couple of questions I was just like, I’m gonna get a two-shot penalty so I might as well just go warm up.”

Schenk shot 2-under 68 in Round 3 and sits T-6, three shots behind outright leader Wyndham Clark entering the final round.

He’d only be one shot off the lead and potentially in the final pairing if not for the penalty. Then again, Schenk said the whole situation might have actually given him a boost at PGA National.

“I just told (Carens), ‘Let’s forget about it and try to play a good round of golf,'” Schenk said. “Sometimes when I get upset I play better. Shot a couple under today, so maybe I would have played worse if I didn’t have it.”

The infraction occurred when Schenk and Carens were discussing how to play a tricky shot from a buried lie in the bunker.

“If I hit it long on the green, it was probably going to roll off in the water,” Schenk said. “So we were just talking about chunking it in front of us or leaving it in the rough or the bunker.”

“The intention was never to line me up. You could see that, it was a fried egg on the side of the bunker.”

Schenk said he noticed when Denny McCarthy was assessed a two-stroke penalty that was later rescinded last month at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The only difference is that McCarthy backed off his shot while his caddie was standing behind him and Schenk did not.

He also seemed to take a subtle dig at the way rules are enforced on Tour regarding intent, particularly the anchored putter ban.

“Everybody has to play by (the new rules) and I just unfortunately didn’t,” Schenk said. “But like I said, the intention was never to cheat, and sometimes the rules are a little more lenient in that way, like with the putter against your chest.”

It was the latest in a series of controversies since the new rules were implemented. Rickie Fowler openly mocked the new knee-heigh drop rule Thursday at the Honda Classic and Alex Cejka was disqualified after 14 holes for using greens-reading materials that weren’t the correct scale size.

Justin Thomas took to Twitter with sarcastic disapproval shortly after Schenk’s penalty was announced.

Schenk, who only had about 15 minutes left to warm up after his discussion with a rules official, said several times he takes responsibility for what happened and technically deserved a penalty.

And he still has a chance to go out and win this thing Sunday after giving up two shots to the field.

“Now you just try and forget about the whole thing,” Schenk said. “What’s done is done, I guess.”