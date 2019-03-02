2019 Honda Classic Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info pin placements

The PGA Tour 2019 Honda Classic concludes Sunday at PGA National.
Vijay Singh, at age 56, is trying to become the oldest golfer ever to win a PGA Tour event. He goes out with solo leader Wyndham Clark in the final pairing in Palm Beach Gardens at 1:35 p.m. Eastern.
Clark is the overall leader at 7-under, while Singh is tied with Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Keith Mitchell one shot back.
Singh’s 5-under 65 in Round 3 was the low score of the day and brought him up to T-2. Clark is 31 years his junior. “Today I played like I know how,” Singh said. “I just let it go and the swing was a lot more free. This is how I used to play. I don’t know what I found, but I’m going to see if it’s still there tomorrow.”
Here are the Final Round tee times, pairings and TV info for the Honda Classic:
Final Round Honda Classic Tee Times
1st Tee
|Tee Time
|Pairing
|8:14 a.m.
|
Chase Wright, Ben Silverman
|8:23 a.m.
|Webb Simpson, Russell Knox
|8:32 a.m.
|
Byeong Hun An, Joaquin Niemann
|8:41 a.m.
|Sungjae Im, Jonas Blixt
|8:50 a.m.
|
Julián Etulain, Danny Lee
|8:59 a.m.
|Billy Horschel, Bronson Burgoon
|9:08 a.m.
|
Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley
|9:17 a.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace
|9:26 a.m.
|
Brian Gay, Brian Stuard
|9:35 a.m.
|Hank Lebioda, Russell Henley
|9:44 a.m.
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Freddie Jacobson
|9:53 a.m.
|Grayson Murray, Ernie Els
|10:02 a.m.
|Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz
|10:11 a.m.
|Max Homa, Sam Saunders
|10:20 a.m.
|Ryan Palmer, J.T. Poston
|10:29 a.m.
|Cameron Davis, Trey Mullinax
|10:38 a.m.
|Nick Watney, Charl Schwartzel
|10:47 a.m.
|
Bud Cauley, Zach Johnson
|10:56 a.m.
|Harris English, Daniel Berger
|11:05 a.m.
|Jim Furyk, Martin Kaymer
|11:15 a.m.
|John Huh, Justin Thomas
|11:15 a.m.
|Peter Malnati, Adam Svensson
|11:35 a.m.
|
Nick Taylor, Anirban Lahiri
|11:45 a.m.
|
Jason Kokrak, Bill Hass
|11:55 a.m.
|
Harold Varner III, Rory Sabbatini
|12:05 p.m.
|Gary Woodland, Roger Sloan
|12:15 p.m.
|Sung Kang, Lucas Glover
|12:25 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Cameron Tringale
|12:35 p.m.
|Matt Jones, Vaughn Taylor
|12:45 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Kramer Hickok
|12:55 p.m.
|Adam Schenk, Ryan Armour
|1:05 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Roberto Castro
|1:15 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Michael Thompson
|1:25 p.m.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Keith Mitchell
|1:35 p.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Vijay Singh
TV Info
Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)
Final Round Pin Locations
Comments