2019 Honda Classic Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info pin placements

2019 Honda Classic Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info pin placements

2019 Honda Classic Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info pin placements

By March 2, 2019 8:38 pm

The PGA Tour 2019 Honda Classic concludes Sunday at PGA National.

Vijay Singh, at age 56, is trying to become the oldest golfer ever to win a PGA Tour event. He goes out with solo leader Wyndham Clark in the final pairing in Palm Beach Gardens at 1:35 p.m. Eastern.

Clark is the overall leader at 7-under, while Singh is tied with Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Keith Mitchell one shot back.

Singh’s 5-under 65 in Round 3 was the low score of the day and brought him up to T-2. Clark is 31 years his junior. “Today I played like I know how,” Singh said. “I just let it go and the swing was a lot more free. This is how I used to play. I don’t know what I found, but I’m going to see if it’s still there tomorrow.”

Here are the Final Round tee times, pairings and TV info for the Honda Classic:

Final Round Honda Classic Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing
8:14 a.m.
Chase Wright, Ben Silverman
8:23 a.m. Webb Simpson, Russell Knox
8:32 a.m.
Byeong Hun An, Joaquin Niemann
8:41 a.m. Sungjae Im, Jonas Blixt
8:50 a.m.
Julián Etulain, Danny Lee
8:59 a.m. Billy Horschel, Bronson Burgoon
9:08 a.m.
Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley
9:17 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace
9:26 a.m.
Brian Gay, Brian Stuard
9:35 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Russell Henley
9:44 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Freddie Jacobson
9:53 a.m. Grayson Murray, Ernie Els
10:02 a.m. Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz
10:11 a.m. Max Homa, Sam Saunders
10:20 a.m. Ryan Palmer, J.T. Poston
10:29 a.m. Cameron Davis, Trey Mullinax
10:38 a.m. Nick Watney, Charl Schwartzel
10:47 a.m.
Bud Cauley, Zach Johnson
10:56 a.m. Harris English, Daniel Berger
11:05 a.m. Jim Furyk, Martin Kaymer
11:15 a.m. John Huh, Justin Thomas
11:15 a.m. Peter Malnati, Adam Svensson
11:35 a.m.
Nick Taylor, Anirban Lahiri
11:45 a.m.
Jason Kokrak, Bill Hass
11:55 a.m.
Harold Varner III, Rory Sabbatini
12:05 p.m. Gary Woodland, Roger Sloan
12:15 p.m. Sung Kang, Lucas Glover
12:25 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Cameron Tringale
12:35 p.m. Matt Jones, Vaughn Taylor
12:45 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Kramer Hickok
12:55 p.m. Adam Schenk, Ryan Armour
1:05 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Roberto Castro
1:15 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Michael Thompson
1:25 p.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Keith Mitchell
1:35 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Vijay Singh

TV Info

Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Final Round Pin Locations

 

