2019 Honda Classic Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info pin placements

The PGA Tour 2019 Honda Classic concludes Sunday at PGA National.

Vijay Singh, at age 56, is trying to become the oldest golfer ever to win a PGA Tour event. He goes out with solo leader Wyndham Clark in the final pairing in Palm Beach Gardens at 1:35 p.m. Eastern.

Clark is the overall leader at 7-under, while Singh is tied with Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Keith Mitchell one shot back.

Singh’s 5-under 65 in Round 3 was the low score of the day and brought him up to T-2. Clark is 31 years his junior. “Today I played like I know how,” Singh said. “I just let it go and the swing was a lot more free. This is how I used to play. I don’t know what I found, but I’m going to see if it’s still there tomorrow.”

Here are the Final Round tee times, pairings and TV info for the Honda Classic:

Final Round Honda Classic Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing 8:14 a.m. Chase Wright, Ben Silverman 8:23 a.m. Webb Simpson, Russell Knox 8:32 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Joaquin Niemann 8:41 a.m. Sungjae Im, Jonas Blixt 8:50 a.m. Julián Etulain, Danny Lee 8:59 a.m. Billy Horschel, Bronson Burgoon 9:08 a.m. Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley 9:17 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace 9:26 a.m. Brian Gay, Brian Stuard 9:35 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Russell Henley 9:44 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Freddie Jacobson 9:53 a.m. Grayson Murray, Ernie Els 10:02 a.m. Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz 10:11 a.m. Max Homa, Sam Saunders 10:20 a.m. Ryan Palmer, J.T. Poston 10:29 a.m. Cameron Davis, Trey Mullinax 10:38 a.m. Nick Watney, Charl Schwartzel 10:47 a.m. Bud Cauley, Zach Johnson 10:56 a.m. Harris English, Daniel Berger 11:05 a.m. Jim Furyk, Martin Kaymer 11:15 a.m. John Huh, Justin Thomas 11:15 a.m. Peter Malnati, Adam Svensson 11:35 a.m. Nick Taylor, Anirban Lahiri 11:45 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Bill Hass 11:55 a.m. Harold Varner III, Rory Sabbatini 12:05 p.m. Gary Woodland, Roger Sloan 12:15 p.m. Sung Kang, Lucas Glover 12:25 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Cameron Tringale 12:35 p.m. Matt Jones, Vaughn Taylor 12:45 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Kramer Hickok 12:55 p.m. Adam Schenk, Ryan Armour 1:05 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Roberto Castro 1:15 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Michael Thompson 1:25 p.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Keith Mitchell 1:35 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Vijay Singh

TV Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Final Round Pin Locations