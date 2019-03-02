Southern Highlands Collegiate: What to know about the 'Masters' of college golf

What do you call an event that features 16 of Golfweek’s top 50 players in the nation and seven of the nation’s top 25 teams? Some refer to it as “The Masters of College Golf.”

In reality, it’s just another year at Las Vegas’ Southern Highlands Collegiate.

Cal’s Collin Morikawa and Georgia Tech’s Luke Schniederjans highlight a loaded field for this year’s tournament that Golfweek will livestream on Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know before the action kicks off in Sin City (rankings via Golfweek).

When / Where

Sunday, March 3 – Tuesday, March 5

Southern Highlands Golf Club, Las Vegas

The golf course was co-designed by Robert Trent Jones and his son Robert Trent Jones, Jr. and has hosted two PGA Tour events.

Livestream: Catch Monday and Tuesday’s Southern Higlands action

Former players

Former winners of the event include Phil Mickelson, David Duval, Stewart Cink, Ryan Moore and Camilo Villegas. Other PGA Tour veterans to play include the likes of young stars Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

Field

No. 3 USC

No. 4 Georgia Tech

No. 6 Oklahoma

No. 10 Texas

No. 11 California

No. 13 Pepperdine

No. 17 Auburn

No. 28 Texas Tech

No. 29 Illinois

No. 33 Florida

No. 36 UNLV

No. 37 UCLA

No. 38 Stanford

No. 49 TCU

No. 73 Central Florida

Players to Watch

No. 2 Collin Morikawa (California), No. 15 Luke Schniederjans (Georgia Tech), No. 19 Steven Chervony (Texas), No. 21 Brandon Wu (Stanford), No. 23 Cole Hammer (Texas), No. 24 Riley Casey (Oklahoma), No. 25 Kaito Onishi (USC), No. 27 Joshua McCarthy (Pepperdine), No. 28 Clay Feagler (Pepperdine), No. 30 Sandy Scott (Texas Tech), No. 37 Sebastian Crampton (California), No. 38 Jovan Rebula (Auburn), No. 40 Harry Hall (UNLV), No. 48 Noah Norton (Georgia Tech), No. 49 Tyler Strafaci (Georgia Tech).