Ace, eagle give Lexi Thompson boost on final day of HSBC Women’s World Championship

Lexi Thompson wasn’t firing on all cylinders in Asia – until she got to the par-3 seventh hole on Sunday in Singapore. Thompson aced the 188-yard hole with a 7-iron and then eagled the drivable par-4 14th.

The closing 67 put Thompson into a share of 26th at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She played Nos. 13-16 in five under.

CME Group is donating $20,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for each hole-in-one on the LPGA this season as part of the new Score 1 for St. Jude program. Total raised to date is $80,000.

Thompson tied for 48th the week prior in Thailand at a tournament where she’s had great success.

“Didn’t have my game at all this week,” Thompson wrote on Instagram after Thailand, “but I’ll get it.”

When asked about her schedule earlier this season, Thompson wouldn’t commit to playing the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in Phoenix, saying she’s not “100 percent.”

She’ll definitely be at the Kia Classic though leading up to her favorite event, the ANA Inspiration.

Rest assured there will be plenty of work put in before she gets to the desert. And that ace might prove to be what snaps her into form.