Forecaddie: Seven of world top 10 are playing Seminole Pro-Member

With Seminole’s Pro-Member attracting seven of the world top 10, The Forecaddie wonders if maybe it’s time to give out world ranking points?

The Man Out Front jests, but it’s still a mighty statement for this annual post-Honda Classic gathering of Seminole members and pros the Monday after the stop at PGA National. That event, with its $6.8 million purse, drew just three of the world top 10.

The Seminole event dates to 1937 and what was once a Calcutta died after a USGA crackdown on such events in the 1960s. The one-day event returned with a new format in 2004. The honor roll of past champions, displayed in Seminole’s quaint clubhouse, includes Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

That reminds TMOF: Jack Nicklaus is entered Monday and is playing with former USGA president Tom O’Toole.

The world top ten group turning up at Seminole Monday: Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy.

Other former major winners include Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman, Nick Price, Ian Baker Finch, Jim Furyk, Jerry Pate, Paul Azinger, Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Davis Love, Lucas Glover and Amy Alcott.

Notable members hosting pros include baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, PGA CEO Seth Waugh, amateur great Vinny Giles, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman and NBC Sports’ Pete Bevacqua.

The turnout is a tribute to host Jimmy Dunne and Seminole pro Bob Ford, and the chance to hangout with power players at a classic golf course. Consider The Forecaddie envious.

See the tee times below: