Mark O'Meara claims third Champions victory at Cologuard Classic

PGA Tour

WHAT: Cologuard Classic

WHERE: Omni Tuscon National’s Catalina Course in Tucson, Ariz.

WINNER: Mark O’Meara

MONEY: $255,000

SCORE: 17-under 202

BUZZ: Mark O’Meara separated himself quickly from the rest of the field Sunday when he recorded birdies on the fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth holes at Omni Tuscon National to finish the front nine 5-under. The 62-year-old entered the second round Saturday 10-under 136 after scoring 67 in windy conditions. The 16-time PGA Tour winner claimed his third Champions victory Sunday when he finished the final round 7-under 66 with eight birdies and one bogey on the 14th hole. Defending champion Steve Stricker finished in a four-way tie for sixth after recording 3-under 70 in the final round. Willie Wood, Darren Clarke and Kirk Triplett finished at 13-under in three-way tie for second.