2019 Honda Classic: Complete player prize money payouts, post-cut results

Keith Mitchell earned $1.224 million for his victory Sunday in the 2019 Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Mitchell drilled a 15-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole of the tournament to finish at 9-under par and avoid a playoff with Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler. Both were in the clubhouse at 8-under.

It was the first PGA Tour victory for Mitchell in just his 40th career start. The University of Georgia product rallied to the win after playing his final seven holes at 4-under. He set up the tourney-winner on 18 with a steady up-and-down from 130 yards.

Mitchell is now fully exempt on the PGA Tour through the 2020-21 season thanks to the victory. He also earned a spot in The Players Championship in two weeks, the Masters next month and PGA Championship in May at Bethpage Black.

Here are the complete results and player prize money for every player who made the cut at the Honda Classic:

2019 Honda Classic Prize Money, Finish