2019 Honda Classic: Complete player prize money payouts, post-cut results

Mar 3, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; Keith Mitchell fist bumps a young fan while walking to the 10th tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

By March 3, 2019 8:19 pm

Keith Mitchell earned $1.224 million for his victory Sunday in the 2019 Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Mitchell drilled a 15-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole of the tournament to finish at 9-under par and avoid a playoff with Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler. Both were in the clubhouse at 8-under.

It was the first PGA Tour victory for Mitchell in just his 40th career start. The University of Georgia product rallied to the win after playing his final seven holes at 4-under. He set up the tourney-winner on 18 with a steady up-and-down from 130 yards.

Mitchell is now fully exempt on the PGA Tour through the 2020-21 season thanks to the victory. He also earned a spot in The Players Championship in two weeks, the Masters next month and PGA Championship in May at Bethpage Black.

Here are the complete results and player prize money for every player who made the cut at the Honda Classic:

Finish Golfer To Par R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Earnings FedEx
Cup 
1 Keith Mitchell -9 68 66 70 67 271 $1,224,000.00 500
T2 Brooks Koepka -8 67 69 70 66 272 $598,400.00 245
T2 Rickie Fowler -8 67 72 66 67 272 $598,400.00 245
T4 Ryan Palmer -7 70 71 69 63 273 $299,200.00 123
T4 Lucas Glover -7 66 69 72 66 273 $299,200.00 123
6 Vijay Singh -6 70 69 65 70 274 $244,800.00 100
T7 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -5 67 69 68 71 275 $219,300.00 88
T7 Wyndham Clark -5 69 67 67 72 275 $219,300.00 88
T9 Jim Furyk -4 69 72 68 67 276 $183,600.00 75
T9 Jason Kokrak -4 69 71 68 68 276 $183,600.00 75
T9 Sergio Garcia -4 67 70 70 69 276 $183,600.00 75
T12 Lucas Bjerregaard -3 70 68 72 67 277 $137,700.00 0
T12 Bud Cauley -3 67 71 71 68 277 $137,700.00 59
T12 Harris English -3 70 71 68 68 277 $137,700.00 59
T12 Ryan Armour -3 68 68 70 71 277 $137,700.00 59
T16 Billy Horschel -2 67 71 73 67 278 $105,400.00 50
T16 Charl Schwartzel -2 67 70 72 69 278 $105,400.00 50
T16 Jhonattan Vegas -2 64 73 69 72 278 $105,400.00 50
T16 Michael Thompson -2 71 69 66 72 278 $105,400.00 50
T20 Talor Gooch -1 71 68 72 68 279 $64,736.00 37
T20 Chesson Hadley -1 68 70 73 68 279 $64,736.00 37
T20 Matt Wallace -1 71 68 72 68 279 $64,736.00 0
T20 Brian Stuard -1 69 70 72 68 279 $64,736.00 37
T20 Brian Gay -1 71 70 70 68 279 $64,736.00 37
T20 Russell Henley -1 69 72 70 68 279 $64,736.00 37
T20 Ernie Els -1 66 73 71 69 279 $64,736.00 37
T20 Scott Brown -1 70 70 70 69 279 $64,736.00 37
T20 Max Homa -1 69 71 70 69 279 $64,736.00 37
T20 Roberto Castro -1 67 70 69 73 279 $64,736.00 37
T30 Patrick Rodgers E 68 71 72 69 280 $41,310.00 24
T30 Justin Thomas E 68 74 67 71 280 $41,310.00 24
T30 Nick Taylor E 72 66 70 72 280 $41,310.00 24
T30 Roger Sloan E 71 71 66 72 280 $41,310.00 24
T30 Kramer Hickok E 69 72 66 73 280 $41,310.00 24
T30 Adam Schenk E 67 71 68 74 280 $41,310.00 24
T36 Benjamin Silverman +1 66 71 75 69 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Webb Simpson +1 72 69 71 69 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Byeong-Hun An +1 74 68 70 69 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Jonas BlixtL +1 70 72 70 69 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Danny Lee +1 69 67 75 70 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Julian Etulain +1 67 70 74 70 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Sebastian Munoz +1 69 70 71 71 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Sam Saunders +1 68 72 70 71 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 J.T. Poston +1 73 68 69 71 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Daniel Berger +1 72 67 70 72 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Peter Malnati +1 69 68 71 73 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Rory Sabbatini +1 67 74 67 73 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Gary Woodland +1 72 70 66 73 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Cameron Tringale +1 69 68 70 74 281 $25,346.00 14
T36 Matt Jones +1 69 69 69 74 281 $25,346.00 14
T51 Chase Wright +2 72 68 72 70 282 $15,827.00 6
T51 Russell Knox +2 69 72 71 70 282 $15,827.00 6
T51 Sung-jae Im +2 70 64 77 71 282 $15,827.00 6
T51 Trey Mullinax +2 70 72 68 72 282 $15,827.00 6
T51 Nick Watney +2 71 67 71 73 282 $15,827.00 6
T51 Bill Haas +2 69 70 69 74 282 $15,827.00 6
T51 Harold Varner III +2 72 69 67 74 282 $15,827.00 6
T51 Sung Kang +2 68 68 71 75 282 $15,827.00 6
T59 Joaquin Niemann +3 71 70 71 71 283 $14,620.00 5
T59 Bronson Burgoon +3 67 71 73 72 283 $14,620.00 5
T59 Cameron Davis +3 70 72 68 73 283 $14,620.00 5
T59 Zach Johnson +3 66 72 71 74 283 $14,620.00 5
T59 John Huh +3 70 72 67 74 283 $14,620.00 5
T59 Adam Svensson +3 72 64 72 75 283 $14,620.00 5
T59 Anirban Lahiri +3 67 70 71 75 283 $14,620.00 5
T59 Vaughn Taylor +3 70 68 69 76 283 $14,620.00 5
67 Martin Kaymer +4 71 70 68 75 284 $14,008.00 4
T68 Freddie Jacobson +5 69 67 74 75 285 $13,804.00 3
T68 Grayson Murray +5 71 68 71 75 285 $13,804.00 3
70 Hank Lebioda +7 67 74 70 76 287 $13,600.00 3
Kevin Streelman +3 72 70 71 213 $13,396.00 3
Tyler Duncan +3 69 71 73 213 $13,396.00 3
Hudson Swafford +4 70 72 72 214 $13,124.00 3
Sam Burns +4 70 71 73 214 $13,124.00 3
Stewart Cink +5 71 71 73 215 $12,784.00 2
Jason Dufner +5 73 69 73 215 $12,784.00 2
Austin Cook +5 74 67 74 215 $12,784.00 2
Jim Knous +6 71 71 74 216 $12,308.00 2
Ryan Blaum +6 69 73 74 216 $12,308.00 2
Richy Werenski +6 71 71 74 216 $12,308.00 2
Stephan Jaeger +6 68 72 76 216 $12,308.00 2
Graeme McDowell +8 72 70 76 218 $11,968.00 2
Drew Nesbitt +9 71 71 77 219 $11,832.00

