2019 Honda Classic Final Round Live Blog: Vijay Singh takes aim at PGA Tour record

Wyndham Clark holds a one-shot lead entering the final round of the 2019 Honda Classic Sunday at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Clark took the lead with a 67 Saturday, recording birdies on five of the first seven holes.

Among tied for second place one shot back at 6-under are Keith Mitchell Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Vijay Singh. The 56-year-old Singh shot a 5-under 65 Saturday and hopes to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history.

Singh won this event 20 years ago. He last won on the PGA Tour in 2008, when he won three times.

Sam Snead holds the title of oldest PGA Tour winner when he won the Wyndham Championship – formerly the Greater Greensboro Open – in 1965 when he was 52.

TV Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Final Round Pin Locations