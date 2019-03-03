Public memorial service for Gene Littler set for April 13 in San Diego

World Golf Hall of Famer Gene Littler will be honored in a memorial service next month in his hometown of San Diego.

Littler, who won the 1961 U.S. Open, died at the age of 88 on Feb. 15. He had 29 victories during a his professional career on the PGA Tour that began in 1954. A U.S. Amateur champion, Littler played on seven unbeaten U.S. Ryder Cup teams and notched 10 wins on the Senior PGA Tour.

The public is invited to attend Littler’s service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Maranatha Chapel. The address for Maranatha Chapel is 10752 Coastwood Road, San Diego, 92127. His family requests that donations be made to the San Diego County Junior Golf Association and Pro Kids First Tee of San Diego.