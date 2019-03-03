Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Keith Mitchell's Mizuno irons David Dusek/Golfweek

Keith Mitchell's winning golf equipment at the 2019 Honda Classic

March 3, 2019

The equipment Keith Mitchell used to win the 2019 Honda Classic:

DRIVER: Mizuno ST190 (9.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 75X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees), TS2 (21 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue shafts

IRONS: Mizuno MP-18 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER:  TaylorMade Spider X

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Green Victory Cord

