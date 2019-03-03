Keith Mitchell's winning golf equipment at the 2019 Honda Classic

The equipment Keith Mitchell used to win the 2019 Honda Classic:
DRIVER: Mizuno ST190 (9.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 75X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees), TS2 (21 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue shafts
IRONS: Mizuno MP-18 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Green Victory Cord
Comments