LPGA power rankings: March 4 - March 10

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of March 4, 2019 – March 10, 2019:
10. Lydia Ko
Still far from her once-dominant form but gaining consistency.
9. Nasa Hataoka
Trio of top-20 finishes puts the Japanese star in position for another strong year.
8. Lexi Thompson
Rallied in Singapore after an ace in the final round. Left Asia on a high note.
7. Jin Young Ko
Boasts a pair of top-3 finishes in three starts. Get the feeling she’s just warming up.
6. So Yeon Ryu
Nothing flashy in first two starts of the year. A bit off in GIR.
5. Brooke Henderson
Quietly consistent in 2019 with three top 15s.
4. Nelly Korda
What a start to the year for young Korda in her first four starts: 3-1-7-10.
3. Minjee Lee
Back-to-back second-place finishes makes her one to watch heading into the LPGA’s West Coast swing.
2. Sung Hyun Park
Putts started falling at HSBC and what a difference. Claimed her sixth LPGA title since 2017.
1. Ariya Jutanugarn
Held the lead heading into Sunday in Singapore but stumbled. Not far from the winner’s circle.
