LPGA power rankings: March 4 - March 10

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of March 4, 2019 – March 10, 2019:

10. Lydia Ko

Still far from her once-dominant form but gaining consistency.

9. Nasa Hataoka

Trio of top-20 finishes puts the Japanese star in position for another strong year.

8. Lexi Thompson

Rallied in Singapore after an ace in the final round. Left Asia on a high note.

7. Jin Young Ko

Boasts a pair of top-3 finishes in three starts. Get the feeling she’s just warming up.

6. So Yeon Ryu

Nothing flashy in first two starts of the year. A bit off in GIR.

5. Brooke Henderson

Quietly consistent in 2019 with three top 15s.

4. Nelly Korda

What a start to the year for young Korda in her first four starts: 3-1-7-10.

3. Minjee Lee

Back-to-back second-place finishes makes her one to watch heading into the LPGA’s West Coast swing.

2. Sung Hyun Park

Putts started falling at HSBC and what a difference. Claimed her sixth LPGA title since 2017.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Held the lead heading into Sunday in Singapore but stumbled. Not far from the winner’s circle.