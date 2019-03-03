PGA Tour power rankings: March 4– March 10, 2019

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of March 4– March 10, 2019.

20. Charles Howell III

Ready to go for this week’s home game in Orlando, playing as well as he has in years entering Bay Hill.

19. Tony Finau

Another week off for Finau ahead of the Players Championship.

18. Patrick Reed

Enters the Arnold Palmer Invitational coming off a T-14 in his last start at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

17. Patrick Cantlay

Skipping the API and looking to pick up where he left off with five top-10 finishes in his last eight starts.

16. Webb Simpson

Nothing better than 69 and nothing worse than 72 in a ho-hum T-36 week at the Honda Classic.

15. Gary Woodland

Birdied No. 18 Friday to make the cut on the number en route to a T-36 finish at PGA National.

14. Phil Mickelson

Finally took a week off after playing four straight and returns to action at the API.

13. Jason Day

The 2016 API champion heads back to Bay Hill and hasn’t played since Pebble Beach.

12. Matt Kuchar

Off again next week on the heels of an intense early-season schedule, which included two victories.

11. Tiger Woods

Looking for the ninth API win of his career when he tees it up this week at Bay Hill.

10. Marc Leishman

Another former API winner, the 2017 champ looked a bit sluggish his last time out with a T-62 in Mexico City.

9. Jon Rahm

Skipping Bay Hill this year and will enter the Players Championship on two-weeks rest.

8. Rickie Fowler

Missed out on a Honda Classic playoff by one stroke and playing great ahead of busy Florida schedule, which includes Bay Hill.

7. Bryson DeChambeau

Back in action this week after passing on PGA National.

6. Rory McIlroy

Defending API champ returns to Bay Hill enjoying a stretch of four consecutive top-5 finishes.

5. Xander Schauffele

Finished T-14 in his last start at WGC-Mexico and won’t make the trip to Florida before the Players Championship.

4. Justin Thomas

Birdied four of his last five holes for a T-30 finish at Honda, where he fought through arm pain all week.

3. Brooks Koepka

Runner-up in his hometown event at PGA National and on to Bay Hill.

2. Justin Rose

Won in his last Tour start at Torrey Pines and returns to action this week at API.

1. Dustin Johnson