PGA Tour power rankings: March 4– March 10, 2019

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of March 4– March 10, 2019.
20. Charles Howell III
Ready to go for this week’s home game in Orlando, playing as well as he has in years entering Bay Hill.
19. Tony Finau
Another week off for Finau ahead of the Players Championship.
18. Patrick Reed
Enters the Arnold Palmer Invitational coming off a T-14 in his last start at the WGC-Mexico Championship.
17. Patrick Cantlay
Skipping the API and looking to pick up where he left off with five top-10 finishes in his last eight starts.
16. Webb Simpson
Nothing better than 69 and nothing worse than 72 in a ho-hum T-36 week at the Honda Classic.
15. Gary Woodland
Birdied No. 18 Friday to make the cut on the number en route to a T-36 finish at PGA National.
14. Phil Mickelson
Finally took a week off after playing four straight and returns to action at the API.
13. Jason Day
The 2016 API champion heads back to Bay Hill and hasn’t played since Pebble Beach.
12. Matt Kuchar
Off again next week on the heels of an intense early-season schedule, which included two victories.
11. Tiger Woods
Looking for the ninth API win of his career when he tees it up this week at Bay Hill.
10. Marc Leishman
Another former API winner, the 2017 champ looked a bit sluggish his last time out with a T-62 in Mexico City.
9. Jon Rahm
Skipping Bay Hill this year and will enter the Players Championship on two-weeks rest.
8. Rickie Fowler
Missed out on a Honda Classic playoff by one stroke and playing great ahead of busy Florida schedule, which includes Bay Hill.
7. Bryson DeChambeau
Back in action this week after passing on PGA National.
6. Rory McIlroy
Defending API champ returns to Bay Hill enjoying a stretch of four consecutive top-5 finishes.
5. Xander Schauffele
Finished T-14 in his last start at WGC-Mexico and won’t make the trip to Florida before the Players Championship.
4. Justin Thomas
Birdied four of his last five holes for a T-30 finish at Honda, where he fought through arm pain all week.
3. Brooks Koepka
Runner-up in his hometown event at PGA National and on to Bay Hill.
2. Justin Rose
Won in his last Tour start at Torrey Pines and returns to action this week at API.
1. Dustin Johnson
Preparing for Players Championship fresh off career victory No. 20 in Mexico City.
Comments