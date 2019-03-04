Georgia Tech fends off Stanford, Oklahoma to retain Southern Highlands Collegiate lead

After tricky conditions in the first round, the action heated up on Monday in Las Vegas during the second round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate.

At 11-under, the Yellow Jackets held on to their overall team lead with three-under par performances from Luke Schniederjans (-3), Tyler Strafaci (-2) and Andy Ogletree (-1).

Stanford made another run up the top spot thanks to Brandon Wu’s 4-under 68 and Isaiah Salinda’s 3-under 69, but came up just short again and sit in second place. Oklahoma are in third, followed by Texas and Texas Tech tied for fourth.

Texas freshman Parker Coody was the low man on the day, catching fire for a 6-under 66 thanks to a bogey-free second nine that featured four birdies.

UNLV’s Jack Trent holds the individual lead at -9, followed by Wu and Coody (-6) and Schniederjans and Norton (-5).

Tuesday’s final round begins at noon Eastern, and you can livestream all the action here at Golfweek.com.