Georgia Tech fends off Stanford, Oklahoma to retain Southern Highlands Collegiate lead

Adam Woodard, Golfweek

College

By March 4, 2019 8:12 pm

After tricky conditions in the first round, the action heated up on Monday in Las Vegas during the second round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate.

At 11-under, the Yellow Jackets held on to their overall team lead with three-under par performances from Luke Schniederjans (-3), Tyler Strafaci (-2) and Andy Ogletree (-1).

Stanford made another run up the top spot thanks to Brandon Wu’s 4-under 68 and Isaiah Salinda’s 3-under 69, but came up just short again and sit in second place. Oklahoma are in third, followed by Texas and Texas Tech tied for fourth.

SCORES: Who’s currently leading the Southern Highlands Collegiate?

Texas freshman Parker Coody was the low man on the day, catching fire for a 6-under 66 thanks to a bogey-free second nine that featured four birdies.

UNLV’s Jack Trent holds the individual lead at -9, followed by Wu and Coody (-6) and Schniederjans and Norton (-5).

Tuesday’s final round begins at noon Eastern, and you can livestream all the action here at Golfweek.com.

