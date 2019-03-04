PGA Tour to return to The Greenbrier Sept. 9-15

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier will be held from Sept. 9-15 at Old White TPC Course, it was announced Monday.

The Golf Channel will broadcast rounds from Sept. 12-15 during the PGA’s 10th annual tournament at The Greenbrier. Practice rounds begin Sept. 9 with the first round of competition beginning Sept. 12.

The 2019 edition of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier will be part of the 2019-2020 PGA Tour schedule. The full schedule has not yet been released.

The event— previously known as The Greenbrier Classic— boasts several fresh features for 2019 including the new date and a new Executive Tournament Director in the Vice President of Golf at America’s Resort Robert Harris.

The tournament plans to continue paying tribute to the United States Military and first responders during the event, especially on the 18th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 which falls during the middle of the tournament.

The 2018-2019 PGA Tour season ends with the Tour Championship on Aug. 22-25.