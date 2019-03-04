Tiger Woods Timeline: History of injuries, success and championships

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational Monday due to a previously undisclosed “neck strain.”

Woods, 43, said he would pare back his schedule in 2019 after playing 18 PGA Tour events last year, plus the Ryder Cup, Hero World Challenge and his infamous “Match” with Phil Mickelson.

Woods has played three times in 2019. He competed at the Farmers Insurance Open, Genesis Open and WGC-Mexico Championship, where he finished T10 two weeks ago. Woods did not talk with reporters after the event in Mexico City and has not publicly disclosed any new injuries this year.

His current pre-Masters announced schedule included only the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship next week at TPC Sawgrass. He has won at Bay Hill a record eight times.

Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery in April 2017 and began his current comeback the following December. Since the 2017 Hero World Challenge, Woods has not missed any pro event (or the Ryder Cup) in which he was scheduled to play.

Here’s a look at some key moments in his life and career:

Tiger Woods – Quick Facts

Born: December 30, 1975

Birthplace: Cypress, California

Birth name: Eldrick Tont Woods

Parents: Earl Woods, Kultilda (Punsawad) Woods

Marriage: Elin Nordegren (October 5, 2004-August 23, 2010, divorced)

Children: Charlie Axel and Sam Alexis

Education: Stanford University, 1994-1996

Turned Pro: 1996

PGA Tour victories: 80

Major victories: 14

Career earnings: $115,846,945