Tiger Woods withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational, cites 'neck strain'

Tiger Woods will not be playing this week in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, having withdrawn Monday from PGA Tour event scheduled for this week at Bay Hill in Orlando.

“Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I’m forced to withdraw from the API,” he posted on Twitter. “I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for the Players.”

The Players is scheduled to begin a week from Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla. And it’s all part of a run-up to the Masters on April 11-14 at Augusta, Ga.

Woods, 43, has won at Bay Hill a record eight times. This would have been his 19th time playing in the event.

“I’d like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I’m disappointed to miss it,” he said.

Woods moved to the Orlando area in the late 1990s began making frequent visits to Bay Hill, a course which remains a home away from home for him.

Woods has won $7.66 million playing at Bay Hill. His career average is 69.97 on the par-72 layout.

Palmer was there to greet Woods after each of his victories, starting with a run of four straight that began in 2000.

“Seeing him after I won always was a great moment,” Woods said. “He meant everything to the game and he meant a great deal to me. He raised so much money for charity. He touched so many people.

“I always loved seeing him and playing Bay Hill. So many great memories.”

Woods was in contention last year at the API until the final five holes on Sunday. He dropped in a birdie on No. 13 that left him within one shot of eventual-winner Rory McIlroy. Woods finished T5, eight shots back of the lead.