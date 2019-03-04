With brother's help, Georgia Tech's Luke Schniederjans making name for himself

In the golf world – or any world, for that matter – the name Schniederjans sticks out like a player without a hat.

Ollie Schniederjans became well-known for the flowing hair that he refuses to tame with a hat while playing. Well, that, and the fact he’s on the PGA Tour, was a three-time All-American at Georgia Tech, not to mention the former No. 1 ranked amateur in the world.

But now, there’s another Schniederjans making his way into the spotlight.

Luke Schniederjans followed in his brother’s footsteps to Georgia Tech, where he also doesn’t wear a hat when he plays (they both don’t like the bill).

When asked to describe their relationship, Luke said two words: close and supportive.

“The coolest thing about us is there’s a five-year difference. So we never really competed against each other,” said Luke after shooting a 2-under 70 Sunday during the first round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate.

“We would just play a lot and help each other out. It wasn’t a super-competitive relationship. I go to him for advice on courses, the stuff he’s dealt with, all sorts of stuff. He’ll ask me sometimes what I’m doing if I’m playing good.”

Luke won two events his freshman year, has made the All-ACC team twice, is the Yellow Jackets’ No. 1 player and currently ranked No. 12 in the nation. So don’t get it twisted. Just because Luke is five years younger doesn’t mean he’s in Ollie’s shadow … unless we’re talking about the OLI.

“Every Christmas break we go somewhere and play a ton of golf. There’s a ton of crap talk,” said Luke. “It’s awesome because it’s the offseason and we’re both coming off being rusty and we’re itching to play golf.”

The Ollie-Luke Invitational started four years ago in Jupiter, Fla. and made its way out to California last year where the brothers played courses like Riviera and Torrey Pines.

“It’s just the two of them, and they go at each other,” says the boys’ father, Oliver. “We’re thinking about getting T-shirts and getting the whole family into it.”

While Luke has yet to beat his big brother in the OLI, it’s still one of the most cherished events on his schedule.

“It’s a perfect way to get ready for the season. It’s the best time of the year,” Luke said.