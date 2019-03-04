VIDEO: Sung Hyun Park surprised by Tiger Woods ahead of World Championship win

Sung Hyun Park walked onto the golf course three weeks ago not knowing what waited for her.

She was unaware that a few weeks down the road, she would win the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. She was also oblivious to the fact that one of her heroes waited to practice with her that very day.

In a video from February posted Monday by TaylorMade Golf, Park is seen walking to a photoshoot where she would be joined by Tiger Woods. When Woods walks toward Park and introduces himself, the 25-year-old from South Korea is surprised and visibly emotional.

The video of Park and Woods’ first meeting can be watched below.

The moment when you meet your idol… Sung Hyun Park had no idea she was about to practice alongside @TigerWoods at this photoshoot. Three weeks later, she said the encounter was the reason behind her #HWWCGolf win. #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/tl9TiExjE6 — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) March 4, 2019

After their meeting, Park went on to prepare for the HSBC Women’s World Championship, but didn’t forget about her meeting with Woods. After winning her sixth LPGA title Sunday in Singapore, Park credited her win to her meeting with Woods.

“If Tiger is watching this interview, then I would want to say that because we met, you gave me such a good energy, that made me win this tournament,” Park said Sunday.

The current World No. 2 shot a 64 in the final round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club to finish 15-under 273, two strokes ahead of Minjee Lee.

TaylorMade has not yet released photos from the shoot with Park and Woods.