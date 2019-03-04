A look at Tiger Woods and Bay Hill: 8 victories at Arnie's Place

Tiger Woods and Bay Hill have become synonymous on the PGA Tour.

Woods’ connection with Bay Hill is as well-known as the tie-in between Woods and the Genesis Invitational (as of 2020), the PGA Tour event which is hosted by and benefits his foundation.

This week will mark the 19th time Woods has played at Arnie’s Place in what is now known at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard. Woods has won this event eight times and lived near Bay Hill in Windermere, Fla., for the first decade-plus of his professional career.

Of Woods’ 80 career PGA Tour victories, 24 of them have come on three courses – Torrey Pines, Firestone and Bay Hill. Woods missed out on another potential Torrey Pines triumph in January when he finished T20 in January at the Farmers’ Insurance Open.

In 70 competitive rounds on the Championship Course, Woods has a stroke average of 68.428. His career earnings in the tournament total more than $7.6 million.

Last year, during Woods’ 2018 comeback, he showed feline flashes of his old self during the API. Woods closed in 3-under 69 to finish at 10 under and post a strong T-5 showing.

He even dropped in a 71-foot birdie putt on the par-3 seventh during the first round to fire up the already-pumped crowd.

It was the second time that Woods had finished in the top-10 at Bay Hill without winning. He was T-9 in 1997, his debut in the event as a pro. He competed in 1994 as an amateur and missed the cut; he hasn’t missed the cut since.

Here’s a look at all eight Tiger Woods victories at Bay Hill:

2000: Tiger edges Davis Love III

Tiger Woods, only 24 at the time, beat Davis Love III by four and Skip Kendall for the 18th win of his career. He finished at 18-under (270 total) and took the lead after a second-round 64. Love quickly ceded ground to Woods in the final round, falling five strokes behind after four holes. Woods went on to win by four. “I had the lead,” Woods said. “I figured I could put pressure on Davis by hitting a lot of fairways and greens. I feel pretty good about my short game right now.”