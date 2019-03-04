Rickie Fowler to use Arnold Palmer inspired Puma gear at Bay Hill

Arnold Palmer was the king, and his contributions to golf were enormous, so this week as the PGA Tour descends upon Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rickie Fowler has decided to pay tribute to the man who brought professional golf to the masses.

Fowler and Cobra-Puma Golf released the new Ignite Proadapt shoes last week and the five-time PGA Tour tour winner plans to wear a limited edition version of them at Bay Hill. Trimmed in green, they feature Palmer’s umbrella logo around the heel and inside the shoes.

Fowler will also be wearing special Palmer-inspired hats this week and keeping his clubs in a limited edition Cobra x Vessel stand bag which, like the limited edition shoes, it trimmed in green with Palmer umbrellas.

Puma will sell a limited number of Fowler’s custom items on its website and at select retailers. Fowler is autographing a small number of hats, bags and shoes and selling them to raise money for the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation. Last year, Fowler raised more than $46,000 for the charity selling autographed merchandise.