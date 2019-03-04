LIVE at 3 p.m. ET: Southern Highlands Collegiate livestream, Round 2

Golfstat live leaderboard: Team | Individual

Seven of the top 25 teams in the country are competing in Las Vegas for the Southern Highlands Collegiate, and you can watch the final two days of play via free livestream on Golfweek.com.

Golfweek’s exclusive, live coverage will begin on this page Monday at 3 p.m. ET. The livestreams will be featured each day on Golfweek.com/SouthernHighlands. A recap of Round 1 action can be found here.

Veteran broadcaster David Marr III will host the coverage, with Golfweek’s Lance Ringler providing interviews and analysis alongside Steve Scott and Ned Michaels.

The tournament marks the second time in the spring season that a college golf event will be live streamed and promoted across the USA TODAY NETWORK.

Hosted by UNLV, the Southern Highlands Collegiate was established in 1974 and traditionally draws the tops teams in college golf to the desert. The tournament is played at the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club, the home course of the UNLV Rebels.

“We are excited about this new partnership and the exposure it will bring,” said UNLV men’s golf coach Dwaine Knight. “We look forward to showcasing UNLV and the Las Vegas community, and anticipate another fantastic week at Southern Highlands featuring some of the best college golf programs in the country.”

The Southern Highlands Collegiate has crowned some of the game’s best. Former winners include: Stewart Cink, David Duval, David Gossett, Ryan Moore, Phil Mickelson and Camilo Villegas. Other PGA Tour veterans to play include: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, John Rahm, Patrick Rodgers and Rich Beem.

Teams competing this year:

USC

Georgia Tech

Oklahoma

Texas

California

Pepperdine

Auburn

Texas Tech

Illinois

Florida

UNLV (host)

UCLA

Stanford

TCU

Central Florida