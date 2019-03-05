British Open future sites, 2019-2022

The British Open championship, often referred to as The Open, returns to the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951 and for just the second time ever.

Only the next four venues are known, with Royal Livepool in 2022 the most recent announcement.

Future locations

2019 – Royal Portrush, Country Antrim, Northern Ireland (July 18-21)

2020 – Royal St. George’s, Kent, England (July 16-19)

2021 – St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland (July 15-18)

2022 – Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England (July 14-17)