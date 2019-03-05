Francesco Molinari signs endorsement deal with Callaway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Callaway announced Tuesday morning that Francesco Molinari, the winner of the 2018 British Open and one of the heroes of the victorious European Ryder Cup team, has signed an endorsement deal with the Carlsbad, Calif., company.

Molinari, who is 36 and from Turin, Italy, will use Callaway woods, irons, wedges and golf balls along with an Odyssey putter and Callaway staff bag.

Financial details and the length of the endorsement contract were not disclosed.

Callaway said Molinari is expected to use a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver and fairway wood, an Apex hybrid and Apex 18 MB irons. He also will play Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges and an Odyssey Toulon Madison putter fitted with a Stroke Lab shaft. Molinari will use a Chrome Soft X ball.

Molinari is ranked 10th in the Official World Golf Ranking and is in the field this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.