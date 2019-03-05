Registration is now open for 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifiers

Qualifying registration is open nationwide for the sixth annual Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifiers, the USGA, PGA of America and the Masters Tournament announced Tuesday.

The free event— founded in 2013 by the USGA, PGA of America and the Masters— is scheduled to begin with local qualifying rounds in May 2020 in all 50 states. In qualifying rounds, participants aged 7-15 will work to improve the fundamental golf skills of driving, chipping and putting. Participants will be broken into boys’ and girls’ divisions and then divided again into four age groups.

“We’re proud that Drive, Chip and Putt serves as a welcoming environment for girls and boys to showcase their golf skills and passion for the game,” PGA President Suzy Whaley said in a statement. “The PGA of America is excited to host qualifying events across each of our 41 PGA Sections nationwide, as we inspire the next generation to pursue a lifetime of fun and enjoyment through the game of golf.”

Top junior golfers from local events will qualify for a subregional qualifier in July and August and a chance at regional qualifiers in September and October. The subregional and regional qualifiers will be held at well-known venues and championship sites across the United States.

More information regarding official rules, regional qualifying events and the 10 host cities can be found on the Drive, Chip and Putt website.

After regional qualifiers, 80 finalists, 40 boys and 40 girls, will be chosen to compete in the National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2020— the day before practice rounds at the 2020 Masters Tournament begin. The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will broadcast live on the Golf Channel.

Junior golfers find registration information on DriveChipandPutt.com.

The full schedule of events for the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifiers can be found below.

Local (May-August)

• 311 host sites throughout all 50 states

• 3 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

Subregional (July/August)

• 61 host sites in more than 20 states

• 2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

Regional (September/October)

• 10 host sites in 10 regions

• 1 junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue

National Finals (April 5, 2020)

• 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club