Arnold Palmer and Bay Hill: Remembering the King's life in 90 photos

The PGA Tour is back at Bay Hill in Orlando this week.

The Tour’s annual visit to the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March has become a pre-Masters staple for many of the golf world’s best. Even without Tiger Woods, the field still boasts defending champion Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the Tour’s first official visit to Bay Hill. In 1965, Palmer won a charity exhibition tournament at Bay Hill and fell in love with the club and its surroundings. Meanwhile, that same year, Walt Disney announced the purchase of over 27,000 acres of land nearby for Walt Disney World.

In 1970, Palmer took out a five-year lease on the property with an option to buy. Palmer bought the facility in 1975 and brought the PGA Tour back to Orlando full-time starting in 1979.

Palmer on died Sept. 25, 2016, shortly before the 2016 Ryder Cup. He would be turning 90 this year.

With that in mind, here are 90 photos to honor his life and legacy.