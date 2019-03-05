Southern Highlands Collegiate: Oklahoma claims team title, UNLV's Jack Trent wins individual

LAS VEGAS — The 2019 Southern Highlands Collegiate featured a loaded field of the nation’s best talent and the players did not disappoint.

Texas freshman Cole Hammer was nails down the stretch, finishing bogey-birdie-birdie-birdie en route to an 8-under 64 to tie UNLV sophomore Jack Trent at 10-under and force a playoff on Tuesday at Las Vegas’ Southern Highlands Golf Club.

Trent prevailed after three playoff holes, all on the par-5 18th, winning his first college event on one of UNLV’s home courses. The tournament win also brings an exemption to the PGA Tour’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October at TPC Summerlin.

What made the moment even more special was the presence of his mother, who came all the way from Australia to witness the win.

On the team side, Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins drilled a 20-plus foot putt on the 18th hole in the final group to give his Sooners the team title. At the time, they were tied with Texas.