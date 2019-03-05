PGA Championship future sites, 2019-2031

The 2019 PGA Championship is set for Bethpage Black.

What was long the final of the four golf majors, the PGA Championship is now the second on the calendar, having moved up from August to May.

This will be the 101st PGA Championship and the first at Bethpage, which previously hosted the U.S. Open in 2002 and 2009.

Venues for 2025, 2026 and 2030 are still to be determined.

Future sites for the PGA Championship

2019 – Bethpage State Park, Black Course, Farmingdale, N.Y. (May 13-19)

2020 – TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

2021- Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

2022 – Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey

2023 – Oak Hill Country Club, East Course, Pittsford, New York

2024 – Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky

2025 – TBD

2026 – TBD

2027 – Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

2028 – The Olympic Club, Lake Course, San Francisco

2029 – Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course, Springfield, New Jersey

2030 – TBD

2031 – Congressional Country Club, Blue Course, Bethesda, Maryland