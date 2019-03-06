Texas freshman Cole Hammer is among top players named to 2019 Palmer Cup teams

Texas freshman Cole Hammer, who helped the Longhorns finish second at the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Tuesday, was named to the U.S. team for the Arnold Palmer Cup.
Hammer, who finished runner-up to UNLV’s Jack Trent in a playoff, is the third Texas player to be named to the team in the last five years, joining Beau Hossler and Doug Ghim (2016 and ’17).
The Golf Coaches Association of America released the teams Wednesday for the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup, the annual match play competition that will be held June 7-9 at the Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.
On the U.S. women’s team, two golfers from Southern Cal were among the automatic qualifiers, Jennifer Chang and Malia Nam.
Three women from the University of Texas were among the selections: Kaitlyn Papp and Hailee Cooper for the U.S. and Agathe Laisne for the International team.
The International team will feature two players from Texas Tech, Sandy Scott and Ivan Ramirez. Both were automatic qualifiers.
Chandler Phillips of Texas A&M will become the first American to play in three Arnold Palmer Cups.
A spot on the International side will be reserved for both a men’s and women’s golfer for The R&A Scholar Tournament champion, which will be held at St. Andrews on April 1-2. The four coach’s picks will be announced May 3.
U.S. team
MEN
Ranking selections
Peter Kuest, BYU
Alex Smalley, Duke
Will Gordon, Vanderbilt
Will Grimmer, Ohio State
Cole Hammer, Texas
Brandon Wu, Stanford
WOMEN
Ranking selections
Mariel Galdiano, UCLA
Dylan Kim, Arkansas
Jennifer Chang, Southern California
Malia Nam, Southern California
Haylee Horford, Furman
Kaitlyn Papp, Texas
Committee selections
John Augenstein, Vanderbilt
Abbey Carlson, Vanderbilt
Hailee Cooper, Texas
Quade Cummins, Oklahoma
Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State
Stephanie Lau, Northwestern
Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest
Ann Parmerter, Dallas Baptist
Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M
Alex Scott, Grand Valley State
International team
MEN
Ranking selections
Chun An Yu, Arizona State (Taiwan)
Matthias Schmid, Louisville (Germany)
Peng Pichaikool, Mississippi State (Thailand)
Sandy Scott, Texas Tech (Scotland)
Ivan Ramirez, Texas Tech (Colombia)
Kengo Aoshima, Wake Forest (Japan)
WOMEN
Ranking selections
Frida Kinhult, Florida State (Sweden)
Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA (Thailand)
Hira Naveed, Pepperdine (Australia)
Julie McCarthy, Auburn (Ireland)
Albane Valenzuela, Stanford (Switzerland)
Jiwon Jeon, Alabama (Republic of Korea)
Committee selections
Ana Belac, Duke (Slovenia)
Alex Del Rey, Arizona State (Spain)
Luis Gagne, LSU (Costa Rica)
Lois Kaye Go, South Carolina (Philippines)
Leonie Harm, Houston (Germany)
Takumi Kanaya, Tohoku Fukushi (Japan)
Agathe Laisne, Texas (France)
Jovan Rebula, Auburn (South Africa)
