Texas freshman Cole Hammer is among top players named to 2019 Palmer Cup teams

Texas freshman Cole Hammer, who helped the Longhorns finish second at the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Tuesday, was named to the U.S. team for the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Hammer, who finished runner-up to UNLV’s Jack Trent in a playoff, is the third Texas player to be named to the team in the last five years, joining Beau Hossler and Doug Ghim (2016 and ’17).

The Golf Coaches Association of America released the teams Wednesday for the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup, the annual match play competition that will be held June 7-9 at the Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.

On the U.S. women’s team, two golfers from Southern Cal were among the automatic qualifiers, Jennifer Chang and Malia Nam.

Three women from the University of Texas were among the selections: Kaitlyn Papp and Hailee Cooper for the U.S. and Agathe Laisne for the International team.

The International team will feature two players from Texas Tech, Sandy Scott and Ivan Ramirez. Both were automatic qualifiers.

Chandler Phillips of Texas A&M will become the first American to play in three Arnold Palmer Cups.

.@TexasMGolf freshman Cole Hammer on going bogey-birdie-birdie-birdie in the last four holes to force a @SHCollegiate playoff. He shot an 8-under 64! pic.twitter.com/xP7nqPDLwc — Adam Woodard (@AdamWoodard) March 5, 2019

A spot on the International side will be reserved for both a men’s and women’s golfer for The R&A Scholar Tournament champion, which will be held at St. Andrews on April 1-2. The four coach’s picks will be announced May 3.

U.S. team

MEN

Ranking selections

Peter Kuest, BYU

Alex Smalley, Duke

Will Gordon, Vanderbilt

Will Grimmer, Ohio State

Cole Hammer, Texas

Brandon Wu, Stanford

WOMEN

Ranking selections

Mariel Galdiano, UCLA

Dylan Kim, Arkansas

Jennifer Chang, Southern California

Malia Nam, Southern California

Haylee Horford, Furman

Kaitlyn Papp, Texas

Committee selections

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

Abbey Carlson, Vanderbilt

Hailee Cooper, Texas

Quade Cummins, Oklahoma

Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State

Stephanie Lau, Northwestern

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

Ann Parmerter, Dallas Baptist

Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M

Alex Scott, Grand Valley State

International team

MEN

Ranking selections

Chun An Yu, Arizona State (Taiwan)

Matthias Schmid, Louisville (Germany)

Peng Pichaikool, Mississippi State (Thailand)

Sandy Scott, Texas Tech (Scotland)

Ivan Ramirez, Texas Tech (Colombia)

Kengo Aoshima, Wake Forest (Japan)

WOMEN

Ranking selections

Frida Kinhult, Florida State (Sweden)

Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA (Thailand)

Hira Naveed, Pepperdine (Australia)

Julie McCarthy, Auburn (Ireland)

Albane Valenzuela, Stanford (Switzerland)

Jiwon Jeon, Alabama (Republic of Korea)

Committee selections

Ana Belac, Duke (Slovenia)

Alex Del Rey, Arizona State (Spain)

Luis Gagne, LSU (Costa Rica)

Lois Kaye Go, South Carolina (Philippines)

Leonie Harm, Houston (Germany)

Takumi Kanaya, Tohoku Fukushi (Japan)

Agathe Laisne, Texas (France)

Jovan Rebula, Auburn (South Africa)