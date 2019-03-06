Ping presents Cameron Champ with gold-plated putter at Bay Hill

ORLANDO – Cameron Champ won the Sanderson Farms Championship in October, and in addition to the $792,000 first-place check, the victory entitled him to a special gift.

For decades, Ping has made two gold-plated putters to commemorate professional wins by golfers using the company’s clubs. One is given to the player, and the other is placed in a vault at the company’s headquarters in Phoenix.

Champ, who is a Ping staff player, used a PLD Mid Tyne 4 prototype in Mississippi when he won, and on Tuesday in the Ping PGA Tour van he was given his gold putter by Christian Pena, the company’s senior player-development manager.

Champ is tied for second in driving distance on the PGA Tour with an average of 316.3 yards per tee shot. His strokes gained off the tee average of 0.836 ranks fifth. He is scheduled to tee off in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at 12:21 p.m. Thursday with Adam Long and Aaron Wise.

Champ’s father, Jeff, joked with his son that the club should go to the father’s house in Sacramento, Calif., but the 23-year-old said there was no chance of that and the club would go to his house in San Antonio, Texas.

“Just wait, in nine months that putter will be in a corner somewhere,” the elder Champ joked.

The pair were told that Ping celebrates major championship victories by making two solid-gold putters, and should Cameron win a major, he would be given one while the other was added to the vault.

“So you’ll give me the gold one after you win a major, right,” Jeff asked, smiling.

Predictably, the answer again was no.