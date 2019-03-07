Molinari, Points record aces on seventh hole at Arnold Palmer Invitational

What a day to play the seventh hole at Bay Hill.
In 40 years at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, there have been only three aces on the seventh hole— two occurred Thursday.
Francesco Molinari recorded the first hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 7 and D.A. Points had the second during the first round of the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The first ever hole-in-one on Bay Hill’s seventh hole belongs to Vaughn Taylor who recorded his ace with a six iron during the second round of the 2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Here’s Points’ ace which happened Thursday during afternoon play.
Points finished the first round even par with two birdies, four bogies and the eagle on the seventh hole.
Molinari finished Thursday 3-under 69 with his eagle on the seventh hole, four-straight birdies, one bogie and a double bogie on the fourth hole.
Comments