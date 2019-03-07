Molinari, Points record aces on seventh hole at Arnold Palmer Invitational

What a day to play the seventh hole at Bay Hill.

In 40 years at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, there have been only three aces on the seventh hole— two occurred Thursday.

Francesco Molinari recorded the first hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 7 and D.A. Points had the second during the first round of the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The first ever hole-in-one on Bay Hill’s seventh hole belongs to Vaughn Taylor who recorded his ace with a six iron during the second round of the 2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Here’s Points’ ace which happened Thursday during afternoon play.

6-iron from 203 yards for a 1️⃣pic.twitter.com/4nik8H3Xe3 — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) March 7, 2019