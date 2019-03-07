2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

The Arnold Palmer Invitational continues Friday at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Rafa Cabrera-Bello, who totaled eight birdies and a bogie on the first hole, leads after recording 7-under 65 in the first round. Cabrera-Bello is two strokes ahead of Keegan Bradley and one-stroke ahead of Phil Mickelson. Mickelson and Bubba Watson are in a five-way tie for third place.
Reigning champion Rory McIlroy shot even par Thursday to finish T49 after recording four birdies and four bogies.
Here are the Round 2 tee times, pairings and TV info:
Round 2 API Tee Times – 1st Tee
(All times Eastern)
|Tee time
|Golfers
|6:45 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjørn Olesen
|6:57 a.m.
Brian Gay, Harold Varner III, Sungjae Im
|7:08 a.m.
|C.T. Pan, Beau Hossler, Joaquin Niemann
|7:20 a.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Hudson Swafford, Vijay Singh
|7:31 a.m.
|Charles Howell III, Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood
|7:43 a.m.
|Ryan Armour, D.A. Points, Zach Johnson
|7:54 a.m.
|Billy Horschel, Austin Cook, Kyle Stanley
|8:06 a.m.
|Scott Stallings, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Wallace
|8:17 a.m.
|Chris Kirk, Robert Gamez, Bud Cauley
|8:29 a.m.
|Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Braden Thornberry
|11:35 a.m.
Ryan Moore, Anirban Lahiri, HaoTong Li
|11:47 a.m.
|Martin Laird, J.J. Spaun, Matthew Fitzpatrick
|11:58 a.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sam Saunders
|12:10 p.m.
|Andrew Landry, Jason Dufner, Martin Kaymer
|12:21 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker
|12:33 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Henrik Stenson
|12:44 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Ian Poulter
|12:56 p.m.
|Keith Mitchell, Kevin Kisner, Steve Stricker
|1:07 p.m.
|Matt Every, Harris English, J.T. Poston
|1:19 p.m.
|Dominic Bozzelli, Roger Sloan, Justin Suh
Round 2 API Tee Times – 10th Tee
(All times Eastern)
|Tee time
|Golfers
|6:45 a.m.
|Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Rodgers, Ollie Schniederjans
|6:57 a.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Sung Kang, Eddie Pepperell
|7:08 a.m.
|Hunter Mahan, Michael Thompson, Scott Langley
|7:20 a.m.
|Bubba Watson, Pat Perez, Brian Harman
|7:31 a.m.
|Adam Long, Cameron Champ, Aaron Wise
|7:43 a.m.
Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy
|7:54 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka
|8:06 a.m.
|Ernie Els, Louis Oosthuizen, Byeong Hun An
|8:17 a.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Luke List, Talor Gooch
|8:29 a.m.
Adam Schenk, Anders Albertson, Sam Horsfield
|11:35 a.m.
|Tim Herron, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Blaum
|11:47 a.m.
|Richy Werenski, Sam Ryder, Corey Conners
|11:58 a.m.
|Aaron Baddeley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Bronson Burgoon
|12:10 p.m.
|Daniel Berger, Davis Love III, Chesson Hadley
|12:21 p.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Brice Garnett, Ted Potter, Jr.
|12:33 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Kevin Na, Stewart Cink
|12:44 p.m.
|Michael Kim, Brendan Steele, Hideki Matsuyama
|12:56 p.m.
|Martin Trainer, Scott Piercy, Si Woo Kim
|1:07 p.m.
|Danny Lee, Robert Streb, Lucas Glover
|1:19 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry
|1:30 p.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Nate Lashley, Rod Perry
TV/Info
Friday
Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m.
