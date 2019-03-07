2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

The Arnold Palmer Invitational continues Friday at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello, who totaled eight birdies and a bogie on the first hole, leads after recording 7-under 65 in the first round. Cabrera-Bello is two strokes ahead of Keegan Bradley and one-stroke ahead of Phil Mickelson. Mickelson and Bubba Watson are in a five-way tie for third place.

Reigning champion Rory McIlroy shot even par Thursday to finish T49 after recording four birdies and four bogies.

Here are the Round 2 tee times, pairings and TV info:

Round 2 API Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Golfers 6:45 a.m. Bill Haas, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjørn Olesen 6:57 a.m. Brian Gay, Harold Varner III, Sungjae Im 7:08 a.m. C.T. Pan, Beau Hossler, Joaquin Niemann 7:20 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Hudson Swafford, Vijay Singh 7:31 a.m. Charles Howell III, Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood 7:43 a.m. Ryan Armour, D.A. Points, Zach Johnson 7:54 a.m. Billy Horschel, Austin Cook, Kyle Stanley 8:06 a.m. Scott Stallings, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Wallace 8:17 a.m. Chris Kirk, Robert Gamez, Bud Cauley 8:29 a.m. Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Braden Thornberry 11:35 a.m. Ryan Moore, Anirban Lahiri, HaoTong Li 11:47 a.m. Martin Laird, J.J. Spaun, Matthew Fitzpatrick 11:58 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sam Saunders 12:10 p.m. Andrew Landry, Jason Dufner, Martin Kaymer 12:21 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker 12:33 p.m. Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Henrik Stenson 12:44 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Ian Poulter 12:56 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Kevin Kisner, Steve Stricker 1:07 p.m. Matt Every, Harris English, J.T. Poston 1:19 p.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Roger Sloan, Justin Suh

Round 2 API Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Golfers 6:45 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Rodgers, Ollie Schniederjans 6:57 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Sung Kang, Eddie Pepperell 7:08 a.m. Hunter Mahan, Michael Thompson, Scott Langley 7:20 a.m. Bubba Watson, Pat Perez, Brian Harman 7:31 a.m. Adam Long, Cameron Champ, Aaron Wise 7:43 a.m. Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy 7:54 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka 8:06 a.m. Ernie Els, Louis Oosthuizen, Byeong Hun An 8:17 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Luke List, Talor Gooch 8:29 a.m. Adam Schenk, Anders Albertson, Sam Horsfield 11:35 a.m. Tim Herron, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Blaum 11:47 a.m. Richy Werenski, Sam Ryder, Corey Conners 11:58 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Bronson Burgoon 12:10 p.m. Daniel Berger, Davis Love III, Chesson Hadley 12:21 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Brice Garnett, Ted Potter, Jr. 12:33 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Kevin Na, Stewart Cink 12:44 p.m. Michael Kim, Brendan Steele, Hideki Matsuyama 12:56 p.m. Martin Trainer, Scott Piercy, Si Woo Kim 1:07 p.m. Danny Lee, Robert Streb, Lucas Glover 1:19 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry 1:30 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Nate Lashley, Rod Perry

TV/Info

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m.