Jason Day withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational midway through first round

Jason Day has surprisingly withdrawn from the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational after hitting his second shot on the 16th hole Thursday.

Playing with Rickie Fowler and Ian Poulter, Day hit his shot and then left the course. Golf Channel’s Will Gray reported Day suffered a back injury and when Day woke up Sunday he “couldn’t really walk” due to the pain. An MRI revealed a tear in his L4-L5 discs, according to Gray. Day left the course Thursday morning on a golf cart.

Starting on the back nine in the first round at Bay Hill, Day was 2-over through six holes after a bogey on his opening hole, a double bogey on 13 followed by a birdie on 14.

Spoke to Jason Day after his WD. Said he practiced last week at Sawgrass but woke up Sunday and "couldn't really walk" because of back pain. MRI revealed annular tear in L4-L5 discs. Status for Players Champ TBD. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) March 7, 2019

Ranked No. 11 in the world, Day was T4 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last start.

There’s now a question of whether Day, the 2016 Players champion, will play in next week’s Players Championship.

Day, 31, has struggled with back injuries throughout his career. In 2016 he withdrew from the Tour Championship because of back pain, and at the time he was No. 1 in the world. He also withdrew from the BMW Championship during the FedExCup playoffs that year.

He said earlier this year that he had focused on his iron play in the off-season after winning twice on the PGA Tour in 2018.

“The way I finished the FedExCup championships, I didn’t finish well there, I finished 17th or 18th,” he said in January. “Even though I had won twice, I didn’t really compete where I really wanted to and that was in the big stuff.”