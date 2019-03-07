Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 Live Blog: Rory McIlroy defends title at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot during the pro-am as a preview for the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club on March 06, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/David Cannon Collection) David Cannon/Getty Images

By March 7, 2019 6:50 am

The PGA Tour is back at Arnie’s Place.

First round play began early Thursday in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is part of a featured pairing with Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed that goes out at 12:33 p.m. Eastern. That group will be followed off the first tee by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka  at 12:44 p.m.

Tiger Woods backed out earlier this week due to what he called “neck strain.”

Follow our live blog here all day:

TV Info

Thursday
Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m.

