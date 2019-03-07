2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 Live Blog: Rory McIlroy defends title at Bay Hill

The PGA Tour is back at Arnie’s Place.

First round play began early Thursday in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is part of a featured pairing with Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed that goes out at 12:33 p.m. Eastern. That group will be followed off the first tee by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka at 12:44 p.m.

Tiger Woods backed out earlier this week due to what he called “neck strain.”

Follow our live blog here all day:

TV Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m.