Francesco Molinari deals ace at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Francesco Molinari got off to a rousing start Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a hole-in-one in the first round.

Molinari posted his ace on the 203-yard No. 7 hole at Bay Hill using a 4-iron.

It was the second hole-in-one for Molinari on the PGA Tour.

Molinari aced the par-3 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Round 3 in 2015.

Molinari’s tee shot hit just beyond the hole and backed up before dropping in.

Fans then hurled dozens of aluminum beer bottles onto the grass in celebration of Molinari’s ace.