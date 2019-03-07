Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Francesco Molinari deals ace at Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Francesco Molinari of Italy in action during the pro-am for the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club on March 06, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Francesco Molinari deals ace at Arnold Palmer Invitational

PGA Tour

Francesco Molinari deals ace at Arnold Palmer Invitational

By March 7, 2019 11:06 am

By: |

Francesco Molinari got off to a rousing start Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a hole-in-one in the first round.

Molinari posted his ace on the 203-yard No. 7 hole at Bay Hill using a 4-iron.

It was the second hole-in-one for Molinari on the PGA Tour.

Molinari aced the par-3 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Round 3 in 2015.

Molinari’s tee shot hit just beyond the hole and backed up before dropping in.

Fans then hurled dozens of aluminum beer bottles onto the grass in celebration of Molinari’s ace.

, , , , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home