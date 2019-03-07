Screen Shot: Lefty goes Righty with crazy swing at Bay Hill (VIDEO)

Lefty went Righty Thursday.

And the results were somewhat hard to watch Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

On the 10th hole in the first round at Bay Hill, Mickelson found his 291-yard drive off the tee nudged against a mesh boundary fence alongside the left fairway.

It was caught up against the out-of-bounds netting but on the in-bounds side. Thus, the ball was deemed in play.

The left-handed Mickelson, always looking to do something no one else would even consider, opted to try to extract himself from this mess by going to the other side and trying to hit through the fence, right-handed, in someone’s backyard.

Lawn guy? No, just Mickelson being Mickelson.

Backyard.

Right-handed.

BEHIND the fence. Phil's not afraid to play any shot. pic.twitter.com/tGizOzdBYy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 7, 2019

The shot went all of a foot before it was swallowed up by the net and flung back to earth.

Here it is in slow and painful motion.

Who else on the PGA Tour would try to get out of someone’s backyard by hitting right-handed, especially when they hit all their shots left-handed?

No one.

But Phil wasn’t finished.

The resulting double-bogey six left Mickelson back at 1-under par headed to the rest of the back nine.