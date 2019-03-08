ANNIKA award watch list: March 8, 2019

The spring season is in full swing, which means it’s time for an updated list of who’s in the running for the prestigious ANNIKA Award.

With so much golf left this semester, it’s still a wide open race, especially given how many of the heavy favorites turned pro after earning their LPGA cards over the winter.

The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in college women’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.

Here’s how we see it shaping up so far:

1. Andrea Lee, Stanford, junior

Four top-five finishes in five starts, including a victory at the stacked Northrup Grumman Regional Challenge. According to the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings, Lee has played the nation’s second-toughest schedule.

2. Frida Kinhult, Florida State, freshman

Making serious noise in her first year, owns a 69.57 scoring average over five tournaments. Has yet to finish outside the top 10 with one victory.

3. Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA, sophomore

Only four starts so far due to schedule conflicts. Began season with impressive victory at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate that included a final-round 63.

4. Mariel Galdiano, UCLA, junior

Pair of victories at the Golfweek Conference Challenge and Stanford Intercollegiate. Couple of scorchers so far: 62 and 65.

5. Albane Valenzuela, Stanford, junior

Hasn’t been an explosive year for the decorated Swiss player, but there’s plenty of time left to put her stamp on the season.

6. Dylan Kim, Arkansas, senior

Trio of top-3 finishes for the sweet-swinging Kim. Feels like we’ve yet to see peak Kim in college. Could be coming.

7. Yu-Sang Hou, Arizona, sophomore

Started off slowly but ramped up going 2-T1-2. Took a share of individual honors at the Pac-12 Preview.

8. Jiwon Jeon, Alabama, junior

With Kristen Gillman and Lauren Stephenson gone, the junior college transfer is left to lead the Tide. U.S. Women’s Am finalist boasts one victory and a 70.86 scoring average.

9. Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest, sophomore

Victory at the Tar Heel and a share of second at the Mason Rudolph are the highlights. Poor finish at the Northrup Grumman didn’t help.

10. Hira Naveed, Pepperdine, senior

Closed with a 68 in both wins. Four top 10s overall. Recently received an exemption into the Women’s Australian Open.