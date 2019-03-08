2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV info

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

PGA Tour

By March 8, 2019 7:40 pm

The Arnold Palmer Invitational continues Saturday at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.

Tommy Fleetwood, who shot 6-under 66 Friday, recorded eagles on the sixth and ninth holes to jump three spots and T1 with Keegan Bradley at 9-under. Bradley finished the second round 4-under 68 with six birdies and two bogies. Bradley and Fleetwood sit four strokes ahead of Billy Horschel and Keith Mitchell who are in a six-way tie for third place.

First round leader Rafa Cabrera-Bello fell to T9 and sits at 4-under in the tournament after scoring 75 in Round 2. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy sits at 2-under T31.

Phil Mickelson, who was 4-under and T3 to end Round 1, did not survive the cut Friday.

Here are the Round 3 tee times, pairings and TV info:

Round 3 API Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Golfers
8:30 a.m. Rickie Fowler and Harris English
8:38 a.m.
Sam Burns and Ryan Blaum
8:47 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton
8:56 a.m. Adam Hadwin and Adam Long
9:05 a.m. Scott Piercy and Hunter Mahan
9:14 a.m. Brandt Snedeker and Steve Stricker
9:23 a.m. Chris Kirk and Viktor Hovland
9:32 a.m. Hudson Swafford and Byeong Hun An
9:41 a.m. Graeme McDowell and Carlos Ortiz
9:50 a.m. Henrik Stenson and J.T. Poston
9:59 a.m.
Sam Ryder and Johnson Wagner
10:08 a.m. Ryan Moore and Anirban Lahiri
10:17 a.m. Adam Schenk and Sam Horsfield
10:26 a.m. Scott Stallings and Jason Kokrak
10:35 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama and D.A. Points
10:44 a.m. Kevin Streelman and Chesson Hadley
10:53 a.m. Luke List and Tim Herron
11:02 a.m. Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy
11:11 a.m. Pat Perez and Aaron Wise
11:20 a.m. Beau Hossler and Joaquin Niemann
11:30 a.m. Martin Trainer and Lucas Glover
11:40 a.m. Ian Poulter and Brendan Steele
11:50 a.m. Jimmy Walker and Justin Rose
12:00 p.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Martin Kaymer
12:10 p.m. J.J. Spaun and Sam Saunders
12:20 p.m. Charles Howell III and Zach Johnson
12:30 p.m. Patrick Rodgers and Sung Kang
12:40 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello and Aaron Baddeley
12:50 p.m. Matt Wallace and Matthew Fitzpatrick
1:00 p.m. Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed
1:10 p.m. Sungjae Im and Eddie Pepperell
1:20 p.m. Kevin Kisner and Roger Sloan
1:30 p.m. Francesco Molinari and Keith Mitchell
1:40 p.m. Billy Horschel and Jhonattan Vegas
1:50 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley

 

TV/Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
NBC: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

