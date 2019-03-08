2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV info

The Arnold Palmer Invitational continues Saturday at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.
Tommy Fleetwood, who shot 6-under 66 Friday, recorded eagles on the sixth and ninth holes to jump three spots and T1 with Keegan Bradley at 9-under. Bradley finished the second round 4-under 68 with six birdies and two bogies. Bradley and Fleetwood sit four strokes ahead of Billy Horschel and Keith Mitchell who are in a six-way tie for third place.
First round leader Rafa Cabrera-Bello fell to T9 and sits at 4-under in the tournament after scoring 75 in Round 2. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy sits at 2-under T31.
Phil Mickelson, who was 4-under and T3 to end Round 1, did not survive the cut Friday.
Here are the Round 3 tee times, pairings and TV info:
Round 3 API Tee Times – 1st Tee
(All times Eastern)
|Tee time
|Golfers
|8:30 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler and Harris English
|8:38 a.m.
|
Sam Burns and Ryan Blaum
|8:47 a.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton
|8:56 a.m.
|Adam Hadwin and Adam Long
|9:05 a.m.
|Scott Piercy and Hunter Mahan
|9:14 a.m.
|Brandt Snedeker and Steve Stricker
|9:23 a.m.
|Chris Kirk and Viktor Hovland
|9:32 a.m.
|Hudson Swafford and Byeong Hun An
|9:41 a.m.
|Graeme McDowell and Carlos Ortiz
|9:50 a.m.
|Henrik Stenson and J.T. Poston
|9:59 a.m.
|
Sam Ryder and Johnson Wagner
|10:08 a.m.
|Ryan Moore and Anirban Lahiri
|10:17 a.m.
|Adam Schenk and Sam Horsfield
|10:26 a.m.
|Scott Stallings and Jason Kokrak
|10:35 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama and D.A. Points
|10:44 a.m.
|Kevin Streelman and Chesson Hadley
|10:53 a.m.
|Luke List and Tim Herron
|11:02 a.m.
|Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy
|11:11 a.m.
|Pat Perez and Aaron Wise
|11:20 a.m.
|Beau Hossler and Joaquin Niemann
|11:30 a.m.
|Martin Trainer and Lucas Glover
|11:40 a.m.
|Ian Poulter and Brendan Steele
|11:50 a.m.
|Jimmy Walker and Justin Rose
|12:00 p.m.
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Martin Kaymer
|12:10 p.m.
|J.J. Spaun and Sam Saunders
|12:20 p.m.
|Charles Howell III and Zach Johnson
|12:30 p.m.
|Patrick Rodgers and Sung Kang
|12:40 p.m.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello and Aaron Baddeley
|12:50 p.m.
|Matt Wallace and Matthew Fitzpatrick
|1:00 p.m.
|Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed
|1:10 p.m.
|Sungjae Im and Eddie Pepperell
|1:20 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner and Roger Sloan
|1:30 p.m.
|Francesco Molinari and Keith Mitchell
|1:40 p.m.
|Billy Horschel and Jhonattan Vegas
|1:50 p.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley
TV/Info
Saturday
Golf Channel: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
NBC: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
