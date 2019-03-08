Heavy rain forces venue change for Auburn 2019 NCAA Women's Golf Regional

Due to months of heavy rain and saturated golf courses, the venue for the 2019 Auburn Regional has been changed to the Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Ala., the NCAA announced Friday.

The regional was previously set to be played at the Auburn University Club in Auburn, Ala. — just over seven miles away from its new location.

The change, approved by the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee, does not affect Auburn’s status as the host institution.

The three other sites for the Division I regionals from May 6-8, Washington in Cle Elum (Tumble Creek Golf Club), Oklahoma in Norman (Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club) and Michigan State in East Lansing (Forest Akers West Golf Course), remain unchanged.

Each regional is expected to host 18 teams and six individuals.

The six teams and three individuals with the lowest scores that are not on teams from each regional will advance to the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf National Championships in Fayetteville, Ark. from May 17-22.