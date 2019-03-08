Augusta National Women's Amateur releases promo video

On International Women’s Day, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur reminded golf fans of the historic event that will be held in April.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur teased the tournament Friday with a video titled “Driven.”

A new chapter in a storied tale, #ANWAgolf is driven to energize and inspire. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/jaAlNVvsQG — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) March 8, 2019

The tournament, announced in September, will feature players from around the world, playing 54 holes of stroke play with a cut to 30 players after 36 holes.

The tournament’s first two rounds will be played on April 3-4 on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club. An official practice round at Augusta National is scheduled for April 5. The 30 players remaining after the cut will then play in the final round held on April 6 at Augusta National.

TV and tickets

NBC Sports will broadcast the final round from noon- 3 p.m. ET while Golf Channel will provide on-site highlights, live reports and coverage throughout the event.

Tickets for the tournament are sold out.

The event at Augusta National conflicts with the LPGA’s first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, which will be held at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., from April 4-7.

Who’s in the field?

In January, invitations were sent to 72 amateur players. One month before the event, 72 players are confirmed, according to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. All players are listed below: