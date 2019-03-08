Augusta National Women's Amateur releases promo video

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By March 8, 2019 5:23 pm

On International Women’s Day, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur reminded golf fans of the historic event that will be held in April.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur teased the tournament Friday with a video titled “Driven.”

The tournament, announced in September, will feature players from around the world, playing 54 holes of stroke play with a cut to 30 players after 36 holes.

The tournament’s first two rounds will be played on April 3-4 on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club. An official practice round at Augusta National is scheduled for April 5. The 30 players remaining after the cut will then play in the final round held on April 6 at Augusta National.

TV and tickets

NBC Sports will broadcast the final round from noon- 3 p.m. ET while Golf Channel will provide on-site highlights, live reports and coverage throughout the event.

Tickets for the tournament are sold out.

The event at Augusta National conflicts with the LPGA’s first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, which will be held at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., from April 4-7.

Who’s in the field?

In January, invitations were sent to 72 amateur players. One month before the event, 72 players are confirmed, according to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. All players are listed below:

Alyaa Abdulghany, United States
Hanna Alberto, United States
Sofia Anokhina, Russia
Ana Belac, Solvenia
Jaravee Boonchant, Thailand
Sierra Brooks, United States
Zoe Campos, United States
Virginia Elena Carta, Italy
Jennifer Chang, United States
Alice Chen, United States
Allisen Corpuz, United States
Amanda Doherty, United States
Caterina Don, Italy
Alessandra Fanali, Italy
Maria Fassi, Mexico
Isabella Fierro, Mexico
Michaela Finn, Sweden
Annabell Fuller, England
Allyson Geer-Park, United States
Valentina Giraldo, Columbia
Linn Grant, Sweden
Haylee Harford, United States
Leonie Harm, Germany
Lauren Hartlage, United States
Sophie Hausmann, Germany
Alice Hewson, England
Emilee Hoffman, United States
Yu-Chiang Hou, Chinese Taipei
Yu-Sang Hou, Chinese Taipei
Lily May Humphreys, England
Jiwon Jeon, Korea
Wenyung Keh, New Zealand
Dylan Kim, United States
Gina Kim, United States
Jennifer Kupcho, United States
Seo-yun Kwon, Korea
Agathe Laisne, France
Tilda Larsson, Sweden
Stephanie Lau, United States
Andrea Lee, United States
Lucy Li, United States
Amanda Linner, Sweden
Clarisse Louis, Belgium
Hee Ying Loy, Malaysia
Olivia Mehaffey, Northern Ireland
Alexa Melton, United States
Emilia Migliaccio, United States
Haley Moore, United States
Alessia Nobilio, Italy
Tristyn Nowlin, United States
Ainhoa Olarra, Spain
Alexa Pano, United States
Pimnipa Panthong, Thailand
Kaitlyn Papp, United States
Marta Perez, Spain
Anna Redding, United States
Yuka Saso, Philippines
Brooke Seay, United States
Erica Shepherd, United States
Ellie Slama, United States
Mariah Smith, United States
Julienne Soo, Australia
Emma Spitz, Austria
Natalie Srinivasan, United States
Maja Stark, Sweden
Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa
Brigitte Thibault, Canada
Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand
Beatrice Wallin, Sweden
Yuka Yasuda, Japan
Lei Ye, China
Rose Zhang, United States

