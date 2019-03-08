Holes in one on PGA Tour 2018-19 season

There have been 17 aces on tour this season, including a pair of them during the first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Four events so far have seen a pair of aces: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sony Open in Hawaii, Puerto Rico Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

This season, J.B. Holmes at Riviera is the only golfer to record an ace and a victory at the same event. He ended up winning the Genesis by one shot.

The National Hole-in-One Registry says that the odds of a PGA Tour pro getting a hole in one is 3,000-to-1. (It also says the ‘average’ golfer has a 12,000-to-1 shot at making an ace).

List of holes in one on tour this season

Danny Lee