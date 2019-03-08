Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Holes in one on PGA Tour 2018-19 season

PGA Tour

By March 8, 2019 11:33 am

There have been 17 aces on tour this season, including a pair of them during the first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Four events so far have seen a pair of aces: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sony Open in Hawaii, Puerto Rico Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

This season, J.B. Holmes at Riviera is the only golfer to record an ace and a victory at the same event. He ended up winning the Genesis by one shot.

The National Hole-in-One Registry says that the odds of a PGA Tour pro getting a hole in one is 3,000-to-1. (It also says the ‘average’ golfer has a 12,000-to-1 shot at making an ace).

List of holes in one on tour this season

Danny Lee

Danny Lee, CIMB Classic

CIMB Classic, TPC Kuala Lumpur, No. 4, first round. (Stanley Chou/Getty Images)

